In an act against mayor, LGBTQIA + Parade brings together hundreds of people

Hundreds of people participated in the Parade LGBTQIA + de Criciúma, in Santa Catarina, this Saturday afternoon, to celebrate diversity and in repudiation of the speeches of Mayor Clésio Salvao (PSDB), who said he does not accept “traveling in the classrooms”.

The mayor’s position was published on social networks, on Wednesday (25), when he announced the dismissal of a teacher who showed the clip of the song “Etérea”, by the singer Criolo, to 9th grade students at a municipal public school. The video — which ran for the Latin Grammy in 2019 — was the trigger for the professor’s dismissal, for being considered by the politician as “eroticized” and “inappropriate”, generating a strong reaction from social movements, politicians, and even national artists.

The peaceful demonstration began around 2 pm, at Parque Municipal Mayor Altair Guidi, and continued until the end of the afternoon without a disturbance, and with police accompaniment. Most of those present respected the use of masks. According to the organizers, around 1,000 people attended the event, including co-workers, students and family members of the exonerated teacher. On that occasion, half a ton of food was collected.

“We decided to meet, in protest, as a reaction to the last speeches of the mayor (Clésio Salvao), who manifested himself not only with authoritarianism, but also with LGBTphobia”, said councilwoman Giovana Mondardo (PCdoB), creator of the LGBTQIA + Parade Criciuma.

Participants also demonstrated against Bolsonaro

During the meeting, marked by attractions from local artists, organized movements, theater and performances, protests were heard against the city’s mayor and also against the president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), known for controversial phrases related to the LGBTQIA + community .

Lucas Gonçalves, president of the National Union of the LGBTQIA + Movement, in Criciúma, stated that the parade is also an act of resistance and response to those who do not accept diversity.

“This LGBTQIA + Parade is a reflection and response of a people that will no longer accept disrespect and intolerance,” he said.

Relatives of some of the students, aged between 14 and 15, who were in the class where the video for “Etérea” was shown along with other content that included integrated and visual arts, also took the stage to offer support to the education professional. .

“As for the dismissal of this teacher, there were those who were in favor and many who did not agree, and I am here for those who did not agree”, said Solana Vaz Franco, mother of a student.

O UOL contacted the professor dismissed by the mayor of Criciúma, but he preferred not to be identified and informed that he is evaluating whether he will speak to the press.

Friends of the art teacher participated in the protest and informed the report that, for reasons of safety, the colleague preferred to protect himself and not participate in the act in person.

City also registers an event in defense of the family

A few kilometers from the LGBTQIA + Parade, in Parque das Nações, a group of people also gathered in the so-called “Family Picnic”.

The event began at around 3 pm and was organized by the lawyer podianrist and former candidate for the mayor of Criciúma, Júlia Zanatta (PL), who brought the video clip to the attention of the municipality of Criciúma during the class.

Commenting on the episode to UOL, Júlia says that at no time did she make a value judgment about anyone and just expressed her opinion on the matter. “I just said my opinion, as a mother, that it is not material to be worked on in the classroom. In fact, the Education Department of Criciúma, in a note, revealed that this is not included in the teaching plan contemplated by the municipality, which ended up leading to the teacher’s dismissal,” he says.

According to Júlia Zanatta, the family act was scheduled to take place in the same park where the LGBTQIA + Parade took place, but at the request of the Military Police (PM), the event was moved. The purpose of the meeting, according to her, was the defense of the family and the Christian faith.

“After this professor was fired, there were acts of vandalism in the Cathedral, the Baptist Church and elsewhere. There was an attack on the Christian faiths, so what do the churches have to do with the mayor’s statement? Nothing. What we want is for them to let go. churches in peace, leave our children alone, the classroom is a place of learning and not of militancy and sealing,” he says.

The lawyer also avoided taking a position on the statements made by Mayor Clésio Salvao (PSDB), limiting herself to saying that each one must answer for their attitudes and that he believes that everyone should be respected.

SC MP investigates the case

Due to the use of the term “traveling” and other phrases said by Salvao in the professional’s dismissal, the mayor is the target of investigation by the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MPSC). Sought by the report, both the mayor and the Criciúma city council office informed that they will no longer take a stand on the matter.

On Wednesday, to UOL, the mayor stated that he kept what he had said on video. A joint official statement from the Department of Education and the Criciúma City Hall states that the pedagogical practice of teachers in the school system is guided by the Curriculum Guidelines, through the Unified Teaching Plan and this plan brings together the contents that should be taught together to students in each academic year. Which, in the evaluation of the folder, was not followed by the teacher and motivated the dismissal.