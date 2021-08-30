In Flamengo’s crosshairs, David Luiz is not part of Benfica’s plans, says the newspaper

In the final stretch of the transfer window in the european football, the future of those who still have pending negotiations begins to be defined. And in the case of defender David Luiz, who was pointed out by many as a possible reinforcement of Benfica, his stay should not be at the Portuguese club.

According to information from the Portuguese newspaper “Record”, coach Jorge Jesus wants to hire one more defender for the squad, but the Mister’s request will not be granted by the board of the Lisbon club. The deadline for hiring ends this Tuesday, at the turn of the day.

Last Sunday, after the victory of the Encarnados over Tondela, for the Portuguese Championship, Jorge Jesus publicly admitted for the first time that the club needs another defender. The commander, however, did not name names.

– We have an excess of forwards (strikers) and behind us we need another central (defender). Today I played with two, but I usually play with three. They will play a minimum of 60 games. Benfica needs to get another central. Who is it? I don’t know – Jesus said at a press conference.

The coach’s posture went against the grain of what he said last week. After Champions League group stage qualification, Jorge Jesus left in the air the possibility of hiring the defender. On Saturday, he dodged the question.

If on the other side of the Atlantic things are not going well for the 34-year-old defender to return to Luz, Flamengo is optimistic about the defender. According to the “ge”, the rubro-negro club is in conversation with the athlete’s representatives and is waiting for the right moment to strike.

Like Jorge Jesus, the club’s vice president, Marcos Braz, was also asked about David Luiz in recent days. First, the leader stated that he “had nothing”. A few days later, however, Braz said the situation was “unlikely”.