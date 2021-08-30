In Messi’s debut, Mbappé shines and PSG beats Reims in French

In the game that marked Messi’s debut at PSG, the Paris team visited Reims, today (29), for the fourth round of the French Championship, and won 2-0. Who stole the show was an old acquaintance of the Paris fans: Mbappe. The French striker scored two goals in the game that could mark his farewell to the French team.

The fans who packed the Auguste-Delaune II Stadium to see Messi’s debut had to be patient. Pochettino chose Di María to form the attacking trio with Mbappé and Neymar and left the new shirt 30 on the bench until 20 minutes into the second half, when he stepped in for Neymar, frustrating those who wanted to see them together.

Despite the fans’ frustration with the initial lineup, Pochettino’s choice was a happy one, as Di María was responsible for the assistance for Mbappé’s first goal, in the 15th minute of the first half, with a beautiful cross on the first post.

PSG’s second goal came at a time of pressure from the hosts. On minute 17, after a great defense by Navas, the Parisian team built a good move. Hakimi charged freely on the right and crossed for Mbappé to hit the goal.

Regaining the rhythm of the game and still without rapport, Messi barely took the ball and the closest he came to creating something was in an attempt at a table with Mbappé, which was interrupted by the defense.

With the result, PSG maintained its lead in the French Championship, now with 12 points, and 100% success in the national tournament. Reims, who was unbeaten in the competition —with three draws—, had their first defeat and, with three points, is in 15th place.

The game

First time

With Messi on the bench, PSG showed some nervousness in the first minutes of the match, missing many passes and allowing the hosts to spend more time with the ball.

Still, the first goal chance was for the visitors. At 9 minutes, PSG took advantage of an error in the ball out of Reims. Mbappé was fired inside the area and knocked hard outside.

The hosts responded a minute later. Toure received it inside the area and hit hard, but the marking arrived and the ball lost its direction.

Despite the first moves marked by nervousness, PSG did not take to open the score. At 15 minutes, Di María advanced on the right and crossed the first post. Mbappé anticipated the marking and headed hard to overcome the goalkeeper and score the first.

The goal changed the dynamics of the match. More relaxed, PSG started to have more game volume, completely dominating the actions and creating more chances.

Even dominant, PSG could not frighten goalkeeper Rajkovic and Reims met again in the match. In the 38th minute, Kebbal scared with a poisonous cross, but Navas made a good save.

Two minutes later, Cassama risked a well-placed shot and the ball nipped at Keylor Navas’s crossbar before bouncing off the end line, in the home’s best chance so far. Thus, PSG finished the first half ahead.

Second time

The tone of the end of the first half followed and, while PSG dominated the actions, Reims created more dangerous chances. So much so that after four minutes, the owners of the house even tied the game. Foket crossed from the right, Lopy dodged and Navas rebounded. Munetsi took advantage and pushed inside. However, after analysis by the VAR, the move was canceled due to an offside by the author of the goal.

At 16 minutes, Reims started to scare again. This time, Locko took a chance from outside the area. Navas flew and made a great save to avoid a draw, in a move that turned out to be decisive for the sequence of the match.

In the next minute, Hakimi was thrown to the right of the offensive sector and advanced with speed. He invaded the area and crossed low to Mbappé, who completed for the net, without a goalkeeper.

With the biggest advantage, Pochettino decided to promote the entry of Lionel Messi. The Argentine, who had been warming up since the 12th minute, took Neymar’s place and frustrated fans who wanted to see them play alongside Mbappé.

In the 33rd minute, Messi made his first important move. After advancing freely through the middle, the Argentine ace fired on Mbappé from the right. The French striker tried to return, but the pass stopped in Reims’ defense.

Afterwards, Foket crossed to the area, Navas split with Toure and saw the ball get loose. The PSG goalkeeper ran and arrived just in time to recover and avoid the opponent’s goal.

The game slowed down in the final minutes and, without frights, PSG maintained the advantage and secured the victory that gave them back the top of the French Championship.

upcoming games

In the next round of the French Championship, PSG plays at home and faces Clermont Foot. Reims visits Rennes.