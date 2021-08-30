In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Luísa charges politicians and makes Caxias furious · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will arouse the fury of the Marquis of Caxias (Jackson Antunes) after confronting deputies. Angry with the disappearance of Abena (Mary Sheila) and Baltazar (Alan Rocha), the countess of Barral will demand a response from lawmakers in the telenovela at six on Globo. “Resign,” she will fire.

In the scenes planned to go aired from this Saturday (4) , Dom Pedro 2º’s mistress (Selton Mello) will go to Caxias’s office and ask him to take action regarding the disappearance of the former slaves. However, the marquis will not pay the due attention and will leave Luísa indignant.

Eugenio’s wife (Thierry Tremourox), then, will have a radical attitude. She will go to a session of deputies. In the Chamber, the countess will see lawmakers discussing lighting on a full moon night and will rebel.

“Excuse me, Marquis, if you will allow me an aside, I would like to address the noble deputies, suggesting that they deal with much more important issues! Issues that require urgent action”, will begin the noble, causing a stir in the plenary.

The Countess will continue: “At this moment a man and a woman are

missing. The police refuse to take action because it is a black man, a black woman. Two free people, parents of one boy. Someone needs to give an answer.”

Next, she will challenge the parliamentarians. “If your excellencies are not

capable of fighting for better living conditions for Brazilians, so I ask them to renounce their mandates,” concluded Luísa, leaving the marquis beside himself.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

