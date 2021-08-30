Ingrid Guimarães says she would even vote for the dog not to vote for Bolsonaro

Ingrid Guimaraes he always makes a point of making clear his dissatisfaction with the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (no party). On Twitter, the actress criticized, once again, the head of state.

When answering a question about voting for former minister Sérgio Moro in a possible runoff against Bolsonaro, Guimarães said: “I even vote for my dog ​​if the other candidate is Bolsonaro”, wrote the actress.

In May of this year, the artist also used the social network and showed all her anger with the politician, after he promoted an event with motorcyclists in Rio de Janeiro, generating a lot of crowds and everyone without using the mask to protect against the new coronavirus .

Recently, Ingrid explained that it’s not because she doesn’t like the current president that he’s a communist. “Not everyone who doesn’t like Bolsonaro is Lula. Not everyone who doesn’t agree with this government is left, nor communist. Not agreeing with these absurdities is far beyond politics. These are basic humanitarian values!”.

See Ingrid Guimarães publications:

So love let me tell you something. Not everyone who doesn’t like Bolsonaro and Lula. Not everyone who doesn’t agree with this government is a left, nor a commonist. Not agreeing with these absurdities is far beyond politics. These are basic humanitarian values! https://t.co/2VKBPaonpa — Ingrid Guimarães (@IngridGuimaraes) August 25, 2021

