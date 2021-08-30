Inter Bank (BIDI11) buys fintech with an eye on the US: learn more

Today we are going to talk about the entry of Banco Inter (BIDI11) in the US and about Minerva’s (BEEF3) expansion plans for the sheep market.

Check out the analysis by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento. Every day, Bevilacqua brings you news and analysis from publicly traded companies so you can make the best investment decisions. This content is exclusive to UOL subscribers.

Inter bank buys fintech in the United States

On Friday (27), Banco Inter announced the acquisition of the North American USEND. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, the company has been operating for 16 years in the foreign exchange and financial services market and has licenses to operate as a Money Transmitter in more than 40 North American states, being able to offer services such as digital certeira, credit card debit, payment of bills, among others. Its base of more than 150,000 customers also has access to purchase gift cards and recharge cell phones.

As soon as the acquisition is completed, Inter plans to start financial activities in the US, expanding the offer of financial and non-financial products to both American residents and Brazilian clients.

The acquisition is very positive for Banco Inter, which enters the American market at a time when it has 13 million customers, a credit portfolio of BRL 13.3 billion, shareholders’ equity of BRL 8.8 billion and BRL 30 billions in assets. The shares of Inter (BIDI11) soared in the session after the announcement of the acquisition, closing the trading session on Friday (27) with a high of 7.06%, to R$ 71.86.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the finalization of the respective definitive instruments, and the verification of certain precedent conditions, such as obtaining regulatory approvals in Brazil and the United States. Transaction amounts were not disclosed.

Minerva enters the sheep market

Minerva Foods (BEEF3), the largest beef exporter in Latin America, announced the acquisition of two slaughterhouses for lamb in Australia (Sharke Lake and Great Eastern Abattoir), through a mixed-control company with the Saudi Salic, formed in February for investment purposes.

The joint venture’s total investment in this project will be US$35 million, with Minerva contributing around US$20 million for the acquisition of assets, investments in the slaughter and processing plants and working capital. Minerva will hold a 65% stake and Salic (Minerva’s parent company with 33.7% of the share capital) will hold the remaining 35%.

Australia is the world’s largest exporter of sheep/lamb meat, with a herd of approximately 67 million heads. Minerva already has a lamb protein trading operation in the country and Salic already has a farm dedicated to food safety, ensuring the supply of herds in the process of development and maturation of assets. Thus, the acquisition will complement the sheep meat production chain in the region.

Currently, JBS is the absolute leader in lamb protein in the country, with about 6 million heads slaughtered per year. Minerva, with the complete maturation of the plants after investments, will be able to reach 1 million heads per year in slaughter capacity, which can generate revenue of around R$ 1 billion.

The lamb segment seems to be quite opportune for Minerva, which has already been targeting an extension of its export operations, including the attention focused on Australia. The complementarity of the operations already held in the country, together with Salic, makes sense and the acquisition becomes strategic with geographic diversification and expansion of the addressable market.

We see the movement as positive, despite the potential results being small compared to Minerva’s total result, which generates around R$ 24 billion in revenue per year