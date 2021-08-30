Internacional fans criticize Patrick during a match against Atlético-GO

Internacional went to Castelo do Dragão, in Goiânia, to face Atlético-GO for the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2021, but left with just one point after tying 0-0 this Sunday (29). The result irritated the fans, especially with players like Patrick and Moisés, as well as coach Aguirre.

The main criticism, however, was for the midfielder, who came to have his name in the 3rd place of the trending topics on Twitter. The main criticism for the coach was precisely the delay in removing Patrick, who played almost the entire game.

Fans question his ownership and the most radical even ask for the departure of the player from Internacional. See what they’re talking about: