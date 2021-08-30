Internacional fans criticize Patrick during a match against Atlético-GO

Internacional went to Castelo do Dragão, in Goiânia, to face Atlético-GO for the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2021, but left with just one point after tying 0-0 this Sunday (29). The result irritated the fans, especially with players like Patrick and Moisés, as well as coach Aguirre.
The main criticism, however, was for the midfielder, who came to have his name in the 3rd place of the trending topics on Twitter. The main criticism for the coach was precisely the delay in removing Patrick, who played almost the entire game.
Fans question his ownership and the most radical even ask for the departure of the player from Internacional. See what they’re talking about:
My dream is to win at Mega Sena and pay Patrick’s contract termination.
Put him in Crissiumal’s Tupi.
— Eric (@_Eric_Sandro)
August 29, 2021
It can’t be true Patrick is the starter and we have Mauritius in the bank.
Another Moses playing and the bank PV.
Hello @BarcellosSCI @paulobracks right?
— Maicon Pinheiro (@maiconp777)
August 29, 2021
No more Patrick, PQP
— Paulo (@paulocguzzo)
August 29, 2021
Patrick doesn’t get one, what a sick guy
— john Righi (@JooRighi3)
August 29, 2021
IF PATRICK IS A FOOTBALL PLAYER I AM A SUBMARINE
— matheus medeiros (@bahmathh)
August 29, 2021
Patrick kills all plays and will finish one more game today.
— Eduardo Cadore (@du_cadore)
August 29, 2021
Patrick is going to finish this game. It’s unbelievable. 5 possible replacements and it won’t come out. There is no excuse. It should be token 1. He’s on the field, playing a football game. But he is playing any other sport but this one.
— Tavares. Matheus (@realtavares)
August 29, 2021
I only see Inter play again when Patrick and Moises don’t play
— Gio (@Gio_Peixoto)
August 29, 2021