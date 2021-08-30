iPhone 13: Possible Prices and Specs for Apple’s Cell Phone Versions Revealed

Apple is expected to introduce the new generation of their cell phones soon. The iPhone 13 — in addition to the mini, Pro and Pro Max versions — is expected to be released on September 17th with several new features, including the unprecedented option of 1 TB of internal storage on Pro models — in the iPhone 12 series, the option with the largest capacity is 512GB. Now, new information from MyDrivers reiterate the prices of the iPhone 13 series, and suggest that these models will not have the more “affordable” option of 256 GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 512GB variant will be cheaper.





This way, there will be three memory options: 128GB, 512GB and 1TB. The iPhone 12 Pro with 512GB was released at a suggested retail price of US$1,299 (~R$6,761) in the US, and according to Chinese media speculation, the iPhone 13 Pro with 512GB will be reduced in price to cater to users who need it. were looking for the 256 GB intermediate option. See the prices published below:

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB: 8,499 Yuan (~BRL 6,835) 512 GB: 10,499 Yuan (~BRL 8,443) 1TB: 13,299 Yuan (~R$ 10,695)



iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB: 9,299 Yuan (~R$7,478) 512 GB: 11,299 Yuan (~R$ 9,087) 1TB: 14,099 Yuan (~R$ 11,339)







The iPhone 13 Pro is reported to be marketed in China at prices starting at 8,499 yuan (~$6,835) in its most affordable 128GB version. Models outside the “Pro” lineup should be sold in the United States for prices starting at US$700 (~R$3,643) in the “mini” variant and US$800 (~R$4,164) in the standard model, according to with the same source. Based on previous rumors, the new series will feature a smaller notch for better screen enjoyment — which will have a 120Hz refresh rate on Pro models — improved camera sensors and the new A15 Bionic chipset. The models are due for release on September 17th.

Original text (06/11/2021)

The iPhone 13 has been a major source of speculation since 2020 and today possible information about the entire new generation of Apple cell phones has been revealed including their prices. Check now what they are. According to MyDrivers, insiders in the industry are responsible for the leak, which even shows some images of the new models as you can see below. All of them must be equipped with the new Apple A15 Bionic.

Starting with the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, both will have 4GB of RAM, but the iPhone 13 mini will have only 5.4 inches of screen with a resolution of 2340 by 1080 pixels, while the standard model should be 6.1 inches with a resolution of 2532 by 1170 pixels. Both will come with XDR screens, and only the Pro models will have more powerful displays as we’ll see below. These two models will have 3 storage options with the following prices: iPhone 13 mini: 64 GB: US$ 700 (BRL 3,555.37) 128 GB: US$750 (R$3,813.47) 256 GB: US$ 850 (BRL 4,317.24)

iPhone 13: 64 GB: US$ 800 (BRL 4,067.70) 128 GB: US$ 850 (BRL 4,317.24) 256 GB: US$ 950 (BRL 4,830.39)

These prices are very similar to those adopted at the launch of the iPhone 12, which also had its base price of $699 for the most basic mini version.

Moving on to the more powerful models we have the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, which should have 6.1 and 6.7 inch screens respectively, both 120Hz LTPO with dynamic refresh rate to save energy. Another similarity between the two models is the 6 GB RAM memory and storage, which will have options ranging from 128 GB to 1 TB. Speaking of prices, we should see the following values: iPhone 13 Pro: 128 GB: US$ 1050 (BRL 5,338.72) 256 GB: $1150 (R$ 5,847.17) 512 GB: $1350 (R$ 6,864.07) 1 TB: $1500 (R$ 7626.75)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 128GB: $1150 (R$ 5,847.17) 256 GB: $1250 (R$ 6,355.62) 512 GB: $1450 (R$ 7,372.52) 1 TB: $1600 (R$ 8,135.20)

It’s interesting to mention that this isn’t the first source indicating the release of an iPhone with a 1TB launch. In early June, an investor report already indicated the arrival of this version in September, when Apple is to finally unveil the new iPhone 13 models.

