iPhone 13 will make calls even without cell signal, analyst says

As the anxiety for the launch of the new generation of iPhone seems to be coming to an end (will it be in September?), rumors and speculation circulate around the world, seeking to foresee the news of the new device from Apple. This time, the thing was more than a rumor, but a note for investors: the new devices of the supposed iPhone 13 series will be able to make calls even outside the 4G or 5G coverage.

According to the information, written by the respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who specializes in Apple technology, the company’s new smartphone models may come with LEO (low Earth orbit) technology, in other words, the low-orbit satellite communication mode from the earth. Perhaps the best-known example of LEO satellites is the constellation of Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet service.

Kuo went further: according to him, communication via LEO will in the future also equip the next Apple AR headset, the Apple Car and Apple-branded Internet of Things accessories. In the case of the iPhone 13, access to the satellite will be via a customized version of the Qualcomm X60 connection chip.

How will LEO technology work on iPhone 13?

(Source: skowalewski/Pixabay/Reproduction)Source: skowalewski/Pixabay

Kuo explained that in order for LEO connectivity to reach iPhone users, network operators will have to work in partnership with Globalstar, a satellite communications company in Louisiana, USA. This means that, to provide users with this ability to connect via satellite, any telecommunications operator simply needs to use the company’s service.

For now, it remains unclear whether satellite communications would be restricted to Apple services such as iMessage and FaceTime, or whether the company could operate a proxy server to broker traffic. The issue of fees for the use of satellite resources, such as GPS, was also not reported.