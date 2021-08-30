Iris Apfel turns 100 and we have proven her to be a timeless style icon – 29/08/2021

Maximalistic glasses, extravagant pieces and breathtaking jewelry are just some of the trademarks of the American decorator Iris Apfel, who turned 100 years old this Sunday (29). No wonder, it is a style icon that crosses generations and is not intimidated by the passage of time. In its own words, it defines itself as “Geritatric Starlet”.

Iris Barrel was born in Queens, the only child of a Russian and an American, owner of a mirror company. She studied arts at the University of Wisconsin and began her career at WWD, a publication that is a reference in the fashion industry. In 1948, already with her husband, Carl Apfel, she founded a successful fabric brand that was even part of the White House decor during the tenure of nine US presidents.

Known in the New York cultural and fashion scene, she had as a watershed in her popularity an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, when the Rara Avis exhibition celebrated her wardrobe. At the show, pieces by top stylists were combined according to Iris’s eyes, with accessories that had been mined or preserved for years as treasures. Since then, it has printed a series of campaigns and magazines.

She has already inspired MAC Cosmetics’ makeup collection, campaigned for the Coach handbag brand and starred in a documentary about her own life under the direction of Albert Maysles.

Below, we list some of the reasons that make it a timeless reference:

She plays her own taste

You might even think Iris is over the top — from the looks she wears to the decor of her apartment on Park Avenue in New York. However, she guarantees, she has never bothered with opinions about her own style and has remained faithful to it for years. His closet mixes pieces from top designers with travel finds, vintage pieces carefully stored and mined around the world.

In an interview with the website “Into The Gloss”, he said that such a striking aesthetic was built without help and, basically, has changed little over the years. “I never had many mentors or icons or anything, I just kept going. When I was very young, maybe in my teens, I experimented until I found what I liked. It didn’t take long. I don’t like trends, I like tradition. I’m doing the same and enjoying the same things Sure, saying I don’t change makes me sound stupid You change over time I mean you grow up but my basic sensitivity is the same I’m not doing nothing violently different from what I was doing 50 years ago,” he said.

She takes aging lightly

In the same interview, she says that the biggest secret to facing the aging process is to stay active. “Getting old is not for the weak. You start to fall apart and you have to do your best to stay strong. I think doing things and staying active is very important. When your mind is busy, you don’t feel so much pain. , I love doing things. I feel blessed to have all these opportunities at this stage of life,” she reported.

cover girl at 97

When Iris and Carl Apfel sold Old World Weavers, the couple’s fabric business, she decided that standing still wasn’t an option. From there, he divided himself between enjoying life and working in other fields, from advertising campaigns to collaborations with beauty and accessory brands.

In 2012, at 91, she was the oldest woman to appear on the cover of the British magazine “Dazed & Confused”. Six years later, at 97, she signed with the IMG agency, responsible for the careers of giants like Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss. “Who could imagine a ‘cover girl’ at 97?” WWD”.

Inspiration that crosses generations

Anyone who thinks that Iris’ success is due solely to the applause of her contemporaries is wrong. Over time, she practically became a pop culture character, collecting admirers of different ages and seeing her own face (with colored glasses and makeup, of course) stamped on accessories, dolls and even nail art.

The affection is also proven in numbers: there are more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram and, in the post celebrating its centenary, by the end of this article, it has accumulated 467,000 likes and 26,000 congratulatory comments.

Congratulations, Iris!