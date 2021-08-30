It crashed, Maitê! Narcissa Tamborindeguy speaks to herself live and goes viral

Let’s go one more pearl of our dear Narcissa Tamborindeguy? The socialite, very famous for the protagonist of the program “Mulheres Ricas”, has once again attracted attention on social networks after becoming a meme during a live with Maitê Proença for your channel “Ai Que Loucura”.

Everything happened live, while the two talked, until Maite it simply exited the broadcast. narcissa she doesn’t understand disappearing — even with her staff telling her that the guest has lost her signal — and tries to continue the interview.

“Oh, Catarina’s account”, he says narcissa. “Can I go to the bathroom quick? You’re listening to me, aren’t you?”. Upon receiving the response from her team, she tries to disguise: “I’m in the air waiting for the Maite come back, says Catarina”.

Still embarrassed, the socialite tries to continue the conversation – only without the presence of Maite. “Go, count. Tell us what happened (…) Oh, Catarina’s account”, he says narcissa. And there was no other, the video went viral!

sometimes I think the narcissa is not real hahahaha pic.twitter.com/NK9x5tPGLq — PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) August 30, 2021

See the repercussion:

I can’t get tired of watching this video of Narcissa live — marita (@mariexplains) August 30, 2021

mds this chaotic energy of the narcissa’s live with the maitê CKEKDOWOXJWKDWKDKSODO — louiza (@luvasconcelox) August 30, 2021

My mental health is now the same as Narcissa’s live video kkkkk — Squirrel (@amarighasse) August 30, 2021

Good morning guys! Okay, everyone sent me Narcisa’s live with Maitê. I don’t know if they’re sending it because of Narcissa or Maitê??? — Mari Tegon ⚡️ (@maritegon) August 30, 2021

I’m cracking my mouth watching Narcissa on the live without knowing what to do with Maitê’s signal drop — RUBRIVIRA (@Marcelo_elo_elo) August 30, 2021

bro, the narcissa used so much drugs in the past that her own body produces it nowadays https://t.co/GwDXqUbSiv — (@toverynervoso) August 30, 2021

I REFUSE to believe the narcissa is real https://t.co/ncsbYChZ2j — first that is not briba (@secrecoesazuis) August 30, 2021

The energy of Narcissa who snorted 5 rows of pre live cocaine. I love this woman https://t.co/fEXmGzAvB9 — Renata (@AllenRenata) August 30, 2021

