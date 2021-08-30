It is easier to develop thrombosis post-COVID than post-vaccine, study says

The chances of developing blood clots after COVID-19 infection are much higher compared to the chances of clots after AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, according to an Oxford University study.

The analysis used data from more than 29 million people in England to compare the two vaccines with coronavirus infection. Basically, the group evaluated the rates of hospital admission or death from blood clots, as well as other blood disorders, within 28 days of a positive test or receiving the first dose of the immunizer.

(Image: iLexx/Envato Elements)

The authors found an increased risk of blood clots in the veins and arteries after a first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. After the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, they found an increased risk of blood clots in the arteries and, consequently, of ischemic stroke.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

However, the data showed that there would be 934 cases of clots for every 10 million people after infection, compared with 107 after the first dose of AstraZeneca. For strokes, the estimate is 1,699 cases for every 10 million people after infection, while there would only be 143 cases after the first dose of Pfizer. The risks associated with the vaccines were also relatively short-lived, the researchers cautioned.

Source: The Guardian