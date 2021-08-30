“It was an abusive relationship”, says Thayane about tennis player Thiago Wild – 08/30/2021

Influencer and biomedical expert Thayane Lima claimed to have lived an abusive relationship with tennis player Thiago Wild, number 2 in Brazil and 119 in the world. In conversation with the UOL Sport, the young woman detailed what happened to the athlete until, according to her, she discovered several betrayals at the beginning of August. Thayane reported that he has been undergoing psychiatric and psychological treatment since the separation and that, out of fear, he asked for protective measures against the athlete.

“He made me exclude a lot of people from my social networks, because he didn’t like me talking to men. He told me to delete my ‘bitch pictures’. After I got out of this relationship I went back to therapy and started to understand that it always was an abusive relationship,” said Thayane.

“When we were together, Thiago traveled to competitions and the most I went to was church, shopping and gym. If I went to a restaurant with a friend, he would cause a scandal. I live on the beachfront and, if I went, he would it was scandalous. I couldn’t wear a bikini on the beach, because he was bothered. He complained about my clothes and controlled what I wore. He made me stop talking to my best friend, because he didn’t like it. I agreed with all this because of so much psychological pressure “he added.

The report of UOL Sport contacted the tennis player’s office, but he and his family did not want to comment until the publication of this article.

Thiago Wild at the Davis Cup against Australia 2020 in Adelaide Image: Getty Images

When he met Thiago, in 2020, Thayane was working as a digital influencer and was studying biomedicine. She was even invited to participate in the selections for the 20th edition of Big Brother Brasil. At 21, she was already able to support herself without needing the support of her parents and paid the rent for the apartment she lived in in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the 22-year-old, the tennis player did not like his work as a digital influencer. “Thiago implied a lot. I wanted to know how much they would pay me for each project. I said the amount and he said he would pay for me not to do the work, because he said that the ‘exhibition causes emotional shock'”, said Thayane.

“I started to stop working as an influencer because every job I did was a three-day fight. I lost contact with people who offered me jobs and I lost my job,” continued the biomedic.

Also according to Thayane, the player went to live with her in her apartment, but wanted to move to a bigger place, saying that “money was no problem for him”. Before moving to a residence that the athlete liked, the couple lived with the tennis player’s family in Paraná. The young woman said that his parents proposed that they both sign a common-law marriage with separation of assets and a fidelity clause.

As she lost her work as a digital influencer, Thayane focused only on her studies and care for the house where she and Thiago went to live in Rio de Janeiro. According to her, the rent was four times more expensive than what she paid for her old residence. “He paid for the last year of my college, because my money ran out, as he didn’t allow me to work. Thiago tells everyone that he paid for the entire course and it’s a lie. He started to control where I went, who I spoke to and clothes I could wear”.

In early August, Thayane discovered Thiago’s betrayals, that’s when his life turned into a nightmare. “He told me he would take an exam, he didn’t want to take me. He hired four luxury escorts and then he met a girl and spent the night with her. When I found out, he cried and asked for forgiveness. And he continued talking to the girl.” reported Thayane.

The biomedic also said that Thiago made fun of her and even sent photos of her to friends with him making signs of horns. The report of UOL had access to conversations in which the tennis player made fun of Thayane and talked about the betrayals.

“I told his parents everything that happened and they said they would give me financial and emotional support. I said I didn’t have a job anymore, or an apartment. I was ashamed to tell my parents. I kept blaming myself, thinking I was ugly. and fat or that she had done something wrong so that Thiago had gone looking for other women,” she said.

One day, the player left the apartment where they lived to go talk to their parents and never came back. The biomedical said that she spent eight days alone and no one got in touch to find out what her situation was.

“Meanwhile, eight days after we broke up, Thiago went to São Paulo to party with the same girl he betrayed me with. He replied to her posts on social networks. Nobody knew we were finished. I was at home, I didn’t have the strength to eat,” he said.

Thayane’s parents, who live in Belém (PA), realized that something was wrong and left for São Paulo to support their daughter. Thiago’s family got in touch with the biomedic to “solve the bureaucratic part” for the tennis player.

“They said I had to leave the apartment and they offered me a lousy amount of money. I used to work with Instagram and I have no income. I didn’t live off my parents, because I’ve been working since I was 17. His parents said I was in this situation. it’s my fault, because I always knew that Thiago was a liar. Thiago cut my card and my health plan. My friends, today, who are helping me,” said Thayane.

“The family knows he left me with nothing, but they’re not worried about that or my mental health. They just wanted to make a deal not to tell what happened, because they fear that I’ll ruin Thiago’s ‘perfect tennis player’ image has,” he reported.

According to the young woman, in one of the times Thiago went to the apartment next to his parents, he became aggressive, kicked the doors and said he would throw her out of the house. All in front of his family and the biomedic, including her six-year-old niece. The young woman was afraid and decided to file a protective measure.

“He’s a father, mother and lawyer, who is his uncle who solves things for him. He only wanted to get along with me when I asked for protective measures. His family puts pressure on me to leave the apartment and they’re desperate, afraid that I’ll say the that I lived. His parents know everything: that he forced me to stop working and I was left with nothing,” he reported.

“I won’t shut up anymore. They offered me money that doesn’t make up for anything he did to me. He betrayed me and exposed me to ridicule. We broke up more than 20 days ago and I only decided to speak now, because it’s not working anymore. I suffered in silence for a long time. But everything has a limit,” he concluded.

How to report psychological domestic violence

In the same way as other types of violence against women: in cases of domestic violence, that is, when someone is witnessing this type of aggression, the Military Police must be contacted by phone 190. Ligue 180 is the channel created for women who are going through situations of violence. The Women’s Service Center operates throughout the country and abroad, 24 hours a day. The call is free.

Ligue 180 receives complaints, provides expert guidance and referrals to protection services and psychological assistance. It is also possible to activate this service through Whatsapp. In this case, the phone is (61) 99656-5008.

Crimes of domestic violence can be registered at any police station if there is no Women’s Police station close to the victim. In cases of risk to the life of the woman or her family members, a protective measure can be requested by the police chief, at the time of registration of the occurrence, or directly to the court by the victim or her lawyer.

The victim can also seek support at the Women’s Assistance Centers in Public Defenders, Social Assistance Reference Centers, Health Assistance Reference Centers or the Brazilian Women’s Houses. The unit closest to the victim can be located on each state’s government website.