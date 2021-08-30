It will get even harder to find an RTX 3060 or RTX 3060Ti in September

Sellers of these slabs are expecting a significant decrease in the decrease in units for sale

We recently had access to the numbers of video cards sold in the second quarter of 2021, while the numbers of the OMG worried, the NVIDIA showed a siege of global chip shortages. However, this optimism may be fading now, because some Chinese computer retailers and manufacturers are Preparing for 50% less shipping RTX 3060 or RTX 3060Ti graphics cards.

According to the Chinese website ITHome, this drop should still happen in the next shipments sent to AIBs, AICs and local OEMs and should be reduced at least until the end of September, which is when the supply should finally increase. The concern about this was found in closed forums of dealers and manufacturers of boards and computers, where they share and pass on information about the market situation.

Forum members said that partner board vendors are waiting up to 50% smaller shipment of Geforce RTX 3060 and RTX 3060Ti GPUs. However, this video card delivery issue should happen mainly next month, they claim they have a very good expectation for a further increase in shipment numbers after this period of time.



As pointed out by the portal VideoCardZ, the site already had information from some partners that the shipments of some GPUs would drop recently, mainly due to some problems in Chinese factories. Because some cities suffer again from Covid-19 outbreaks, several factories have supposedly been partially or fully closed recently., now it seems that this information is really confirming itself.



But an information that the site failed is if these problems are only missing some partner manufacturers, which share the same lines as component suppliers, or if it is actually affecting certain assembly lines. Anyway, we must hope that these cases of smaller shipments of RTX 3060 just be punctual, and hope that everything is resolved after September.

