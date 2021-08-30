‘It’s What I Chose To Do With My Life,’ Says Ex Whindersson On Influencer Career | celebrities



Maria Lina – Reproduction

Maria Linareproduction

Published 08/29/2021 12:16 PM

Rio – Maria Lina Deggan, former fiancee of Whindersson Nunes, used her official Instagram profile this Saturday (28) to lament new attacks for her career as a digital influencer.

The comedian’s ex showed a print where an internet user criticized her posture and stated that she had no vocation for the career. “I’m trying hard, giving my best and I won’t stop. It’s what I want. What I chose to do with my life, and I’m going to continue. I’ll keep messing with my hair, saying the things I say. It’s my way. , I’m genuinely true, that’s me. Anyone who doesn’t like me just doesn’t follow me. I don’t force anyone to stay here, I don’t beg anyone to stay here. That’s me for real,” Maria began.

The civil engineering student believes that, regardless of her chosen career, she would be criticized for being a woman. “I chose to get married, have children, take care of my house and still I am attacked. I would be attacked anyway. If I chose to dance, be a singer, if I chose anything else I would be attacked. For us to be judged, it is enough to be born a woman. This is absurd,” completed Maria Lina.

Remember that like Maria Lina, singer Luisa Sonza also suffered attacks after breaking up with the comedian.