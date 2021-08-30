J ‘reincarnate’ 2017 at Corinthians and already secured eight points for the team at the Brazilian Nationals

Center forward Jô scored the winning goal for Corinthians over Grêmio, on Saturday night, and managed to be decisive in another victory for Timão in the current competition. The goal, by the way, made the attacker reach the mark of eight points “conquered” mainly by his balls in the net.

The account takes into account the fact that Jô’s goals were directly decisive in the results of the matches. He swung the net in three wins by one goal difference and two draws for the team. Taking into account two points for a win and one for a draw, the score comes to eight points for 77.

Jô scored Corinthians’s goals in the 1-0 wins over Chapecoense and Grêmio, in addition to the 1-1 draws with Fluminense and Internacional. He still saved in the victory by 2-1 over Sport, also victory by the minimum difference.

Compared to 2017, Jô was already responsible for more than half of the points he got. Using the same parameter, Jô raised 15 points for Corinthians with his goals in the historic edition of the hepta.

The player is currently Corinthians’ top scorer in the main national competition, in addition to occupying fourth place in the ranking of direct participations in goal, which also takes into account assists.

Corinthians games at Brasileirão 2021 with Jô

Games played: 15

Points Earned: 23

Benefit: 51.11%

Wins: 6

Ties: 5

Defeats: 4

Goal in favor: 14 (0.93 per game)

Goals against: 12 (0.80 per game)

Goals of Jo: 5

See more at: J and Campeonato Brasileiro.