Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE BOXING

Internet phenomenon, Jake Paul has returned to cause. In the long-awaited challenge against the former UFC welterweight champion (under 77kg.), Tyron Woodley, the youtuber surprised and presented a great challenge to the veteran this Sunday (29), in Cleveland (USA). Controlling the distance better, the 24-year-old canceled out his rival’s best attacks and took the triumph in a split decision by the judges.

A standout in MMA for years, Woodley, 39, rose to the Octagon defending the mixed martial arts class. The veteran, however, bet big on a singular blow, but was frustrated by the greater reach of Paul, who touched the ex-UFC in more situations.

A new star in boxing, Jake has once again shown an evolution in the sport. After eight well-fought rounds, the youtuber canceled Woodley’s best attacks and, in the opinion of two judges, took the victory.

With the victory, Paul defended invincibility in the ‘noble art’. Now, the digital influencer has four wins in a row, and his first by points.

After the official announcement, Woodley asked Paul for an immediate rematch. YouTuber, however, at first, rejected the proposal.

Then, Jake guaranteed that, if the ex-UFC gets a tattoo with the phrase ‘I love Jake Paul’, the contract would be signed. Tyron didn’t flinch and the deal was sealed in the ring with a handshake.

The fight

The first stage started with the two athletes studying hard inside the ring. YouTuber, however, started to take the initiative and assert its greater scope. With jabs to the head and precise attacks at the waistline, the digital influencer plotted a strategy that would drive his victory. Woodley managed little to produce in the assault.

The second round had a slightly different tone. Tyron began to loosen and tried to get into the opponent’s range of action. Paul, however, walked back and responded with jabs, which added up to even more on his charts. Although it showed more willingness than in the previous step, the advantage followed from the digital influencer.

If the ex-UFC produced little in the first rounds, the veteran found himself in the third stage. The athlete, finally, managed to invade Jake’s defense zone and connected good attacks. During the robbery, Jake showed concern and suffered from bombs and combinations launched by Woodley.

Tyron’s best moment in the confrontation came in the fourth stage. Visibly, the veteran was acting betting on a singular move that could knock Jake out. Woodley found the attack and nearly took Paul to the canvas with a right hook, which exploded in the youtuber’s face. The young man managed to resist, but visibly felt the attacks of the ex-UFC, who continued to press until the end of the assault.

In the next step, another advantage for Woodley. The former Ultimate champion was trying to take advantage of the punishment in the previous round. Jake, however, managed to balance the actions and scored with jabs and straights to Tyron’s face and waistline. The veteran, however, touched the opponent more.

After two busy rounds, Woodey slammed on the brakes. At a disadvantage in the previous stages, Jake followed the coaches’ instructions and managed to regain control of the actions. YouTuber seemed to have in mind that the victory would come in the points and, thus, he released blows without force, but effective for the card of the judges.

The last round was marked by balance. In an attempt to end the match before the judges’ decision, Woodley went up, but Jake showed the maturity to nullify Tyron’s best attacks. YouTuber continued to make the best attacks and, at the end of the three minutes, took the decision to the judges.

‘Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley’ results

COMPLETE CARD

Married Weight: Jake Paul Defeated Tyron Woodley split decision of judges (77-75, 78-74, 77-75)

Featherweight: Amanda Serrano defeated Yamileth Mercado on a unanimous judges decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91) – Title fight

Heavyweight: Daniel Dubois defeated Joe Cusumano by TKO 2 minutes from R1

Welterweight: Montana Love defeated Ivan Baranchyk by TKO to

Cruiser weight: Tommy Fury defeated Anthony Taylor on a unanimous judges decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)