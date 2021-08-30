Joaquim Lopes moves when he laments his father’s death: ‘I loved you all the days of my life’ | celebrities



Joaquim Lopes vents about his father’s death: “I loved you all the days of my life”

Published 08/29/2021 11:55 AM

São Paulo – Presenter and actor Joaquim Lopes vented, this Sunday (29), about the death of his father, Antônio Lopes, a victim of covid-19. He posted an emotional text on his official Instagram profile and a video with moments with his father. “My God Capo… what a beautiful memory of yours. The battery radio playing ‘Sinfonia Paulistana’ at 6:20 am every day. You were taking a shower and I was lying on the duvet you had placed in the hallway, well ‘crumpled’ to make you comfortable . I pretended to sleep when it was cold, but I was paying attention to how you put your tie. I always tried to be the best son I could for you. Always calling your attention in some way”, began Joaquim.