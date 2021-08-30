Kanye West finally releases promised album ‘Donda’ | Song

Kanye West finally released the promised “Donda”. The album, the singer’s tenth studio album, hit digital platforms this Sunday (29) and soon became one of the most talked about issues on social networks.
In addition to several announcements with possible release dates – all delayed -, Kanye held three auditions of the album. Earlier this month, he also made an action in several countries, including Brazil, to promote the album with sound cars.
Various geographic coordinates were placed on the rapper’s website to signal where, theoretically, the vehicles would be.
- Kanye West performs action in SP with sound car to promote the album ‘Donda’
The most recent of them featured the controversial presence of Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, as well as ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
“Donda” features Weeknd, Jay Electronica, the Lox, Young Thug, the late Pop Smoke, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Kid Cudi.
The album has 27 tracks, but one of them, “Jail (pt 2)”, is not available on the platforms.
Kanye West shows the day before the audition of ‘Donda’, his 10th album, live — Photo: Reproduction
Name in honor of the mother
The album is named after West’s mother, Donda West, who died in November 2007.
The disc succeeds the 2019 Grammy winner “Jesus is King”.
In addition to the auditions, Kanye had already shown a snippet of the song “No Child Left Behind” in a commercial at the NBA final with American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.
