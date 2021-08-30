Kanye West says Donda was released without his permission

After a series of postponements and building expectations, the 10th studio album by Kanye West, Donda, was released today (29) in the morning. Hours later, the musician went to the networks to complain about the promotion, saying the work was released without his permission.

On Instagram, West cut to the chase, posting an image of the text “Universal released my album without my approval and they blocked “Jail 2″ from being on the album.”

In the first few hours it was available, “Jail, Pt. 2” was blocked but appeared on YouTube. Now, the track can be heard on the disc on digital platforms. The impediment supposedly involves allowing DaBaby, who collaborates on the song.

Over the past few weeks, West has auditioned several times for Donda, with different versions being revealed. The version released now removes several participations, but maintains collaborators as Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, The Weeknd and The Lox.

Kanye West’s 10th studio album, Donda was named after Rapper’s mother, who died in 2007. The musician’s last studio work, Jesus is King, was released in 2019.