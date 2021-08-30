Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, the mad genius who produced Bob Marley dies

It’s no exaggeration to say that rap and reggae would exist as we know them if it weren’t for the transcendental passage of Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry here, which ended this Sunday morning, 29, at 85 years of age.

My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as “Lee Scratch” Perry. pic.twitter.com/Eec2MEd6yC — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) August 29, 2021

The news was published by the newspaper “The Jamaican Observer” and confirmed by the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in a tribute published on Twitter.

‘Scratch’ Perry was a phenomenon who never learned to read or write music. You didn’t even need it. And he made his work and his productions flesh and blood, without the baroque style of those who study too much and are cowardly imprisoned by excessive technique.

Some people are more cerebral, others emotional. Some balance between the two sides. Perry was heart. An intuitive, creative explosion that warped the reality and paradigms of music until it transformed them for good.

Perry helped nurture the complexities of rhythms that created reggae by producing Bob Marley & the Wailers’ first major recordings such as “Soul Rebel” (1972) and “Small Axe” (1973).

He also established the musicality of the Rastafarian movement with songs such as Junior Murvin’s “Thieves” and Max Romeo’s “War Ina Babylon”.

With the 1968 single “I Am the Upsetter”, the Jamaican artist introduced himself to the world as this “upsetter”, which in a free translation can be understood as this “disturbing” or “disturbing”.

It never made so much sense. Perry’s passage here has not served to keep the status quo and structures intact. He was this welcome agent of chaos, with a confrontational spirit that elevated reggae in the late 60s and early 70s and beyond.

And while defining what we would understand of the Jamaican genre in the years to come, he also studied its evolution, dub, an electronic genre with remixes and dissident clippings from reggae. An important figure in this avant-garde musical movement, Perry was there at the foundation of what, decades later, we would understand as hip-hop and electronic music itself.

Along this path, Perry was not always understood. He was called the madman or the charlatan, but also the prophet and the genius. Able to push the boundaries established by normality, perhaps Perry was all that, anyway. As a producer, label owner, enthusiast, Perry has always been an example of someone who didn’t get stuck.

To The Guardian newspaper, in 2016, he said:

“I am the prince and music is the queen.”

“He’s a mystery. The world is his instrument. You just have to listen. More than a producer, he knows how to inspire the artist’s soul. Scratch is a shaman,” said Keith Richards, in 2010, who followed up with this comparison which, for me, is wonderful:

“You can never say anything about Lee Perry. He was the Salvador Dali of music”

Without Perry, the world is a little too normal.

