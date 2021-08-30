Leo Dias reveals an ugly fight and exposes the real reason for the end of Naiara Azevedo’s marriage

Naiara Azevedo lived a 5 year marriage with the entrepreneur Rafael Cabral, however, their story came to an end, according to columnist Leo Dias.

The publication of the website Metrópoles highlighted that the separation came about ten days ago, after a fight between the two, as the relationship had not been going well since last month.

Through social media, however, Naiara maintained her diplomacy and limited herself to announcing the end with a lot of politeness, saying:

“There are no words to express the feeling of seeing a relationship come to an end. But, there is a time when we need to look at ourselves and reframe some things. It took 9 years of mistakes and successes, pains and joys and a lot of respect!”.

According to Leo, in 2019, they already faced a crisis in their marriage and raised rumors of its break-up, but everything ended up fine soon after. Now, the decision was final.

Recently, Thiago Abravanel, at the get out of the box, from Canal do UOL, took the songs of Naiara Azevedo and wanted to know which of the situations sung by the sertaneja had really happened in her life.

“Have you finished by message?”, wanted to know the presenter, who remembered the song Manda Audio.

“Yes, but I was a teenager”, admitted the singer, who ended up revealing that she had a relationship with a boy who was engaged, and only found out on his wedding day.

“The woman called me and said ‘we got married today, 11 am, I’m at my party and I’m calling you because I saw a call on his phone”, recalled Azevedo.

As for Rapariga Digital, a song by the famous one that says in a part that the girl touched her partner’s cell phone, the singer said that she doesn’t have this habit. “Today I don’t do it at all. Anyone looking for it, I’m too good and I don’t want to know more“, she admitted.

According to Naiara Azevedo, she can quickly recognize such “digital girls”. “Too much! I have a nose for a bitch that you have no idea! You can wear a designer dress from the bottom up, you can have your skirt on your shins, I have a nose for whores that you don’t have a base, I feel miles away”, he said.