Lisca approves of Andrey’s outspoken tone and asks Vasco for strength after the victory: “A state of siege” | Vasco

Eloquent as usual, Vasco’s coach, Lisca, pointed out a number of aspects after the victory over Ponte Preta by 2-0 , this Sunday, in São Januário, with goals from Andrey and Caio Lopes. The two home silvers were highly praised by the coach. Just like Leandro Castan, who returned to the team this Sunday. Lisca also approved the moves he managed to do after a week of training.

With the victory, Vasco reached 31 points and is in 10th place in Serie B, four points behind Botafogo, fourth. The next match will be on Friday, at 7pm, again in São Januário, this time against Brasil de Pelotas, second to bottom with 14 points.

– This week we were able to try out some players, talk to them. Feeling who was better prepared mentally, which was the case of Caio Lopes. Andrey is another. You saw Andrey’s interview, a lot of people thought: “Oh, that’s it… he said a lot of things”, but showed indignation. Because our club is far from what we want. Here there are men, the father of a family, there are also children. Everyone has character,” said Lisca.

Full of catchphrases, the coach from Vasco said that the team needs to remain firm in order not to be far from the G-4. The goal is to chase the score of the top four, score and enter so as not to leave the Serie A access group anymore.

– Now it’s a state of siege, it’s a state of emergency, it’s rope stretched all the time. But it’s all to finish between the four. The competition is very even, very tough, but more important than the victory was a good performance. With delivery, with pressure, in a different model, even if the players are not so adapted to pressing in the attacking field. Because there was a moment that became a lot of “exchange” – said the coach.

More than once, Vasco’s coach spoke about the team’s leadership, especially captain Castan. He returned to the team after injury.

– Castan’s return is very important, he is the great leader of the team, he has a huge personality, he has a relationship with the club, he has a relationship with me, with my assistant, Márcio, because they played together – explained the Vasco coach.

He praised the leadership form of other athletes, such as Rômulo, Morato, Léo Matos and the kids. For Lisca, the boys will mature.

– The boys will mature by force – commented the coach.

With the presence of his wife Dani in the conference room, Lisca thanked the fans for the affection and support he received even at a time of great instability after three consecutive defeats.

– My wife came from Porto Alegre to give me that strength. She knows I’m very engaged and I don’t want to miss this opportunity at all. On the club’s anniversary we lost. But the second half against Operário was all ours. We are still very unhappy with the score and we need more. That was the keynote in the locker room.

Technician says he will receive “two or three reinforcements”

Without giving too many details about the club’s search for reinforcements, Lisca made it clear that players will arrive in the coming days. He commented that they will be “two or three” new players – read the full answer below. He stressed, however, that there is great difficulty for the club.

But the coach made a point of highlighting all the efforts of the club’s board. He revealed that last Sunday, after the defeat by Operário, he met with football director Alexandre Bird and president Jorge Salgado, at the home of the governor of Vasco.

Lisca admitted that if he lost to Ponte, he could leave Vasco. He also said that he received offers from two Serie A clubs, without revealing their names.

– I arrived at a point in my career where I can choose where to work. And I chose Vasco. I’ve had two Series A invites since I got here. But no one is going to get me out of here. My grandchildren will know that one day his grandfather was Vasco’s coach – commented.

– After three defeats, of course you do an immersion. It was a lot of conversation, I talked to some players individually, with some leaders. I asked them that they needed to speak. Andrey put himself very well, that interview was great, he assumed the shame in his face, the feeling of every Vasco fan. He is a fan, trained here. Vanderlei, Zeca, Cano, Andrey… Castan, who is our top leader. The training changes, the environment with him is one and without him it is another, he has focus, leadership, courage, confidence and he believes in Vasco’s team. Castan doesn’t let suspicion enter. Morato, Rômulo, a little quieter, but he is a leader by example, by posture. I fostered it this week. It is important that these leaders show up and the players assume their responsibilities. These two (Andrey and Caio Lopes) are very used to it.

– That’s what the Vasco fan wants to see. When we compete strongly, our quality emerges. This was positive, but we still have a lot to grow. Today was a victory to put us a little closer to the G-4. For us, it’s no longer a smooth game, it’s all decision. As we were left behind at the end of the first shift, we have to recover as quickly as possible.

– Let’s improve (with reinforcements), the Bird is very active in this. this is something all clubs are doing. It is a time to reassess the work, to add. Obviously, I have backup, and that’s what Vasco will do. We need a little more maturity, a little more options in the defensive sector mainly, but without scorched earth and without devaluing our players. For Vasco’s moment, the more options the better for everyone, even for the players themselves. There are two or three that should arrive soon. It’s not easy to reinforce at that moment, with news of attachments and such.

– I think the score will be lowered (for access), this year is very even. Last year some fired. We’re thinking, yes, at 64, but maybe it will happen at 62. But that’s more forward, it’s an assumption. What remains are the lessons within the competition itself, the highs and lows, although we haven’t lived the highs yet, only lows and mids. Against Londrina, we joined the G-4, but things quickly turned around. Afterwards, we still lost to Operário, so these lessons are strong for us. We cannot relax for any moment. I was assertive for this match, we had to make fewer mistakes individually. We have to improve our performance outside too. Anyway, we know where we need to improve, what we need to improve.

– Andrey is a guy who arrives a lot, hits from medium distance. He can even attack the bottom, the guys’ line. We were playing too much, but not attacking the line. It has to make guys uncomfortable. Cano, today, made a great pivot in the first goal. We arrived a lot in the first half and we could have scored more goals. Andrey was playing farther back, from the first wheel. And Caio played in this role for two, three years. I talked a lot with him, he has a very big personality. I don’t know if you know, but Caio’s mother was a volleyball athlete, she played for a long time in Germany. His father is German. He is very engaged in the Vasco da Gama process. He is a player that many clubs want, and we would very much like the club to gain access and he could play a new Serie A. I really liked their posture, how they expressed themselves to the group and to us on the coaching staff. I wanted to congratulate them both. One goal each, things don’t happen by chance. These are two guys I have the utmost confidence in.

– Wordless. It was very emotional what I experienced in these three defeats. Usually the coach leaves, the fan leaves the coach, but that’s not what happened. The fan continued to support, I received messages from several Vasco fans throughout Brazil and the world. It’s the fans’ confidence that we’re putting our best effort into it, even if the result doesn’t come. My contract is short, but I ask for more and more support and positive thinking. We are experiencing financial and political difficulties, but I will not get involved in this. We are shielded from this. I’m happy for the support from everyone, from the fans, from the board and from the players as well. We had a series of meetings this week, with Bird and Jorge, which were really cool. They put in a series of placements. I decided to take the risk (coming to Vasco) and I don’t regret it at all. If I had lost today and been sent away, which could happen, I wouldn’t regret it at all, Vasco fan. At no point will you see me regret having coached Vasco, on the contrary. This is marked in my history.

– I don’t feel highlighted at all, because the decisions are taken together. We already worked like this with some situations in América-MG, in the second half against Operário that’s what we did (Zeca acting from the inside). The second half there was a massacre, but the ball didn’t enter. They put nine players into the area. So there we already used this strategy and we grew a lot. Today we decided to go with her. You can see that Caio arrived strong, Pec did very well today too. We came up with this strategy this week, and Zeca gives us this opportunity, he likes to build from the inside. Who can be considered a highlight is Zeca, also a highlight for the group, which collectively was very strong. We did a great job during the week, we managed to balance the workload well. The highlight, for me, is the whole club.