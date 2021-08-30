Lisca reveals Serie A invitations and that he could be fired if he didn’t win – 08/29/2021

After three consecutive defeats (to Remo, Londrina and Operário), Vasco won again in the B Series of the Brazilian Nationals. After the 2-0 victory at home over Ponte Preta, coach Lisca gave a long press conference and said that he has already had two invitations from Serie A teams to leave the Rio de Janeiro club.

“The support from the fans is priceless. I wanted to thank you so much for your understanding. The fans know I’m valuing it too much, I chose to work here. Since I arrived, I’ve had a number of invitations to go out, including for Serie A. Two invitations. No one will take me out of here, I only leave when Vasco thinks my work is no longer suitable. Vasco still has many difficulties, but I don’t want to get involved in this. We are well shielded in the locker room. I’m happy with the support, also from the board and players,” he declared.

Despite this, the commander also revealed that there was a good chance he would be fired from the club today. Lisca believes that a negative result in the 21st round of Serie B could have resulted in his departure from the Hill Giant.

“My profession is already a risky one. But I decided to take the risk of training Vasco and I don’t regret it at all. If I had lost today and left, which, most likely, could happen, I wouldn’t be sorry. What I want was a conscious choice. I’m extremely proud to train Vasco, even in difficult situations. I hope it’s successful,” he said.