Loaned by Corinthians, Mateus Vital made official as a reinforcement for Panathinaikos

Midfielder Mateus Vital was made official this Sunday as a reinforcement of Panathinaikos, from Greece, a club that negotiated with Corinthians since last week for the player. Owner of a bond for until the end of 2023 with Timão, Vital will be on loan until June 2022 at the Athens club.

The club informed the release through a note on its official website during the week, without giving details of the negotiation. The only point confirmed by Timão is that the athlete, who has a contract until the end of 2023 with the Parque São Jorge club, will stay in Greece for a year.

According to Ge, Vital will have his salary paid in full by the Greeks and an option to buy 4 million euros for 50% of his economic rights at the end of the loan bond. Corinthians owns 85% of them.

In other words, even if Vital is sold at the end of the loan, the team still retains 35% of the 23-year-old athlete’s rights, foreseeing a possible future transfer. Panathinaikos only play domestic competitions this season, as they have not qualified for European tournaments.

Vital arrived at Timão in 2018, bought from Vasco, and has a contract valid until the end of 2023. With seven goals and four assists in 41 games, the midfielder is third on the list of top scorers for the club this year, behind Gustavo Mosquito, with eight, and Jô, with nine.

In all, the athlete made 187 matches and swung the net 14 times. He won two state titles with the alvinegra shirt, in 2018 and 2019, being fundamental in the first one when he played Rodriguinho’s goal, at Allianz Parque.

