Luciano Huck talks about his 50th birthday, book launch and new program: ‘Domingão wants to rescue hope’ | Fantastic

Luciano Huck’s future was considered uncertain by public opinion, but he was always sure that he would remain on television.

Speculation about the presidential election dispute surrounded the presenter, but the change that many expected will be restricted to the scenario and the staff of the new program which will debut on Globo TV next Sunday (5), Domingão with Huck.

Huck recalls his first steps on TV, before debuting Caldeirão do Huck, in the 2000s. Since then he has commanded Saturday afternoons at Globo and has approached the public. This, he explains, came from a desire to bring about change in Brazil and write his book. See the full interview above.

“From the door in, there’s nothing more important than taking care of our own. The family for me is the most important thing in life. And from the door out, how can we be more generous, less selfish? Life isn’t it’s about what we gather, it’s about what we spread.”

In the interview, Huck also talks about the plane crash he suffered with his family in 2015, how he sees the political polarization that the country is experiencing and how he sees the new cycle that begins this week completing 50 years of life and debuting the new program on Globo.