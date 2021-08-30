Luciano vents about the announcement of the end of the duo with Zezé Di Camargo: “I took it by surprise”

Luciano Camargo went back to talking about the duo with Zeze di Camargo and explained the rumors that they were separating, ending the partnership that has lasted more than 30 years.

On the É de Casa program, he said that he started his solo career with works focused on the gospel world, however, this does not mean that the duo will come to an end, for now:

“I never expressed my feelings about God, and in a year of pandemic… It really took everyone by surprise. There are people saying that we are separating, but I don’t care, because I know that my brother and I are together”.

“I know his fans for my projects, and he knows my fans for his projects. But everything is in God’s time, I always say that…”, he said, putting an end to speculation.

Recently, in a chat with Instagram followers, Zezé Di Camargo’s wife, Graciele Lacerda, called attention when answering a question about Luciano.

“Graci, we don’t see Luciano on the farm. Why?”, an internet user wanted to know, referring to the farm É o Amor, from . Without explaining why, the digital influencer just fired: “Wow, ask him.”

It is worth remembering that the brothers, who despite not having been seen together in recent months, are still firm and strong with the musical partnership. According to Quem, the two will return to the stage on September 4, in Barra Funda (SP).

In April, Zezé spoke about the 30 years since the song É o Amor, a song that opened doors for his duo with his brother.

“When I sang É o Amor for the first time, after it took me three hours to compose from conception to the last verse, I knew I had made a great song, a beautiful song. So much so that I sang several times just with my voice and guitar and I was moved”, he recalled, in a conversation with Fábia Oliveira’s column, from the newspaper O Dia.

When asked if he thought the song would be so successful, the artist was sincere: “Not. When we make a song, no matter how much experience you have, you can’t scale the size it will be and that depends on several factors”.

“I had no idea of ​​a possible success because it was our first album and we had no strength in the media. When you’re already successful and famous, it’s easier to score a song. I swear I thought that a year after it appeared and broke, people would forget É o Amor, but it was perpetuated, it became the theme of weddings and then came the remakes”, completed.

“There are already remakes in 14 languages! I never imagined I would have a song recorded in Arabic or Russian (laughs). I didn’t foresee any of this. I think É o Amor has already passed this successful thing, it became a story in people’s lives”, reflected Graciele Lacerda’s husband.

