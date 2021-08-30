Luísa Sonza and Pocah expose bold accounts when talking about the bisexuality of the two

Luisa Sonza and Pocah not only do they share talent in music, but also the fact that they are bisexual. The two spoke about this discovery beyond intimate in the program Prazer, Luísa, on Multishow, which also had the presence of Pequena Lo.

Vitão’s ex-girlfriend surprised her by telling that she took the courage to also expose her attraction to women after Pocah’s confession in an interview with Bianca Andrade. The ad came in the music video for Temptation, where she smacked Carol Biazin and wrote: “For those who wanted to know, yes, I am”.

The ex-BBB explained that she began to realize that she enjoyed the same sex when she was 14, but that there was a feeling of guilt and confusion because of the evangelical religion, also present in her family.

That’s when Pocah recalled her first interaction with a girl she was into when she was in high school: “‘Oh friend, I don’t know how to kiss. Couldn’t you teach me to kiss?’ Then she taught me to kiss and I never stopped kissing women”.

Next, Ronan Souza’s fiancée explained how she realized she was bisexual: “Right then I took my first foot in a woman’s ass. I suffered in a way that I can’t explain to you. Then I became interested in a boy [e pensei]: ‘Hmm, I like them both’. So I went on with my life enjoying both sides of my sexuality”.

Luísa Sonza took up the floor again and thanked her fans for the support on social media and even among viewers of the program on Multishow: “When I talked about my sexuality, I received many messages from girls, who told stories very similar to mine. Today, here on the program, I need to say: accept yourself, because this is the most liberating and amazing thing in the world”.

