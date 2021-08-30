Luiz Fernando Guimarães is caught in a rare moment with husband and children

Luiz Fernando Guimarães then caught in a rare moment with husband and children. Photo Agnews

Luiz Fernando Guimaraes was spotted at a rare moment with her husband and children. A paparazzo photographed the 71-year-old actor, alongside her husband, the businessman Adriano Medeiros, and her adopted children, Olívia and Dante, in a mall in Rio de Janeiro. Luiz was recognized and took pictures with fans.

In fact, the couple, who have been together for over 20 years, announced, through their lawyer, that they had filed for adoption in September 2020. In November, the actor appeared alongside his children for the first time. “I have no words to express my happiness“he said at the time.

Luiz and Adriano got married in December 2019. On his Instagram account, the actor posted photos of the celebration showing the two crying together. “Eyes swollen from crying. We cry together in the happiest moment of our lives”, said Adriano in a publication.

In yet another post, Medeiros declared to her husband: “Here begins another part of our story. We are friends, we are partners, and today [dia do casamento] I’m the happiest person in the world because my world is you”.

“May love win! Happiness that will never end”, celebrated.

