Luxa scale Cruzeiro without being able to count on ten players to face the CRB – ​​08/29/2021

CRB and Cruzeiro face off today (29), at 4 pm, at Estádio Rei Pelé, in Maceió, for the 21st round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The last time the teams faced each other, still in the first round of the tournament, Galo beat Raposa by 4-3, at Mineirão, for the second round.

In today’s game Cruzeiro arrives in search of their third straight victory, but coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will have difficulties in putting together an offensive team, as he couldn’t count on at least 10 players. Among the embezzlers is Marcelo Moreno, who had to report to the Bolivian national team and was replaced by Thiago.

In addition to Moreno, Luxa was not able to cast Henrique, Keke, Lucas Ventura and Norberto, who are injured, nor with Raúl Cáceres, Ariel Cabral and Jean Victor, due to muscle wear. Other embezzlements are Matheus Neris, with Covid and Zé Eduardo, still recovering physically.

With all these players out, the team goes to the field with Fábio, Rômulo, Ramon, E. Brock, M. Pereira, Adriano Flávio, Giovanni, Wellington Nem, Bruno José and Thiago. The celestial bank will have Lucas França, Vinicius, Riquelmy, Joseph, Léo Santos, Marcinho, M. Antônio, Claudinho, Rafael Sóbis, Felipe Augusto, Vitor Leque and Dudu.

On the Regatian side, coach Allan Aal has the return of striker Pablo Dyego and midfielder Diego Torres, the latter will start on the bench. They did not act in the last round and return to the team. Midfielder Marthã recovered from a muscle injury and also returned to the squad after training during the week.

The team goes to the field with Diego Silva, Reginaldo, Gum, Caetano, Marthã, Romão, Pablo Dyego, Jean Patrick, Júnior Brandão, Bressan and Jajá. The reserves are: Arthur, Easter, Alexandre, Claudinei, Diego Torres, Emerson, Erik, Alisson, Celsinho, Jatobá, Alan James and Wesley.

With 36 points in 20 games, CRB seeks the positive result to sleep in the second place in the competition, only behind Coritiba. Cruzeiro, on the other hand, with 24 points is looking for its third straight victory to open up an advantage and move away from the relegation zone to Serie C.