Luxembourg calls the responsa and comes to the defense of Cruzeiro’s striker

The Cruise completely changed its environment with the arrival of Vanderlei Luxembourg. The team started to play more, became more reliable, but it still needs to improve in many aspects if it is to dream again of accessing back to the elite of national football.









In the last game against the CRB, Fox didn’t come out from 0 to 0, but Luxembourg gave to understand that he liked the match and foresees an even bigger improvement of the team in the next games. At the press conference, the coach also defended the striker Thiago and explained his vision of how the game went.

“There has to be someone to get the ball for him. If they don’t put the ball for him, he won’t score. Very simple. The field was damaged because it was soaked. Quality players like Giovanni (were harmed), side-of-field plays too (they didn’t come out), and he (Thiago) was playing ball with the defender all the time, but he didn’t have the ball. I think the team needed to find Thiago”, he said.

The coach has the group in his hands and, despite all the problems already known at the Minas Gerais club, things are improving little by little on the field. At this moment, Cruzeirão Cabuloso has 25 points in 21 games; 10 unless the fourth placed (Botafogo).

The board is still under pressure from the fans, who would like better advance in planning, especially in casting. In the understanding of some Cruzeiro, the squad needs better reinforcements, especially in the offensive sector.