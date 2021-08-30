‘Luxury Bookings’ Evidence Out of Atltico’s Cast; see numbers

Nathan, Diego Costa and Keno left the bench and helped Atltico win a draw in Bragana Paulista (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico) the goal of 1-1 draw in the match against Bragantino, this Sunday, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragana Paulista, by the 18th round of Brazilian championship, highlighted again the strength of the cast of athletic in season 2021. At 39 minutes into the second half, Eduardo Sasha he hit a nice cross from the right and found the rookie – and future holder – Diego Costa, which he sent to the networks, first. Determining for the result, the attackers entered during the game in the vacancies of Eduardo Vargas and Marian.

the right-back Guga, the midfielder Nathan and the attacker keno they also had the opportunity to enter the match against Bragantino, in the places of Nacho, Zaracho and Savarin, Coach Cuca highlighted the participation of the substitutes. “Keno came in well, he came in better than at other times, Nathan came in well, Guga came in well, Sasha came in very well”, praised the coach, at a press conference after the match.

Of the reserves that entered the game in Bragana Paulista, Sasha was once again decisive for Atltico. In the previous round of the Brazilian Championship, the forward also entered the second half and scored the goal of the 1-1 draw against the Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro. The 18 shirt has played in 32 matches this season, just seven as a starter, and scored two goals, in addition to three assists.

J Keno played for the fifth game in a row after being absent for nearly two months because of a muscle injury in his left thigh. The left wing scored two goals and contributed an assist in 23 games. In the 2020 season, the 31-year-old player, then uncontested with the coach Jorge Sampaoli, was the team’s top scorer (11 goals) and leader in assists (ten).

Who also started the season and became a ‘luxury reserve’ in Guga. The 23-year-old defender lost his position to the experienced Mariano. In 2021, the right-back took the field 23 times, seven as a starter, and scored a goal.

With 26 games in the season, Nathan had the mission to enter the second half 24 times. However, the midfielder maintains his importance in the squad, despite the leading role of high-ranking competitors such as Nacho Fernndez and Matas Zaracho. The 26 shirt has three goals and an assist in 2021.