Manchester United idols hold opposing views on CR7’s return

Two idols from Manchester United’s past have different views on the impact of striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club. While former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel sees the Portuguese’s arrival as the Red Devils’ return to titles, former defender Gary Neville isn’t so sure.

“It was the best news possible. I think United did very well in the market. Signing Varane was very smart and shows where the club is going. But securing Cristiano Ronaldo was fantastic and decisive, as it changed everything and put United in the race for the title “He’s amazing, he scores more than 50 goals a season. That’s what the team needed. Even at 36 he’s still very good,” Schmeichel told BBC TV.

The Dane’s optimism was not shared by his former teammate Gary Neville. The former defender was more skeptical in his analysis.

“I don’t see United better than Chelsea or Manchester City just because they signed Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s true that they are closer to the title, but I don’t think the team will be champions. But the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho make him join the fray,” Neville told Sky Sports.

The former English defender also pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a different player from the one who defended Manchester United between 2003 and 2009.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the player he was. He was more dynamic 12 years ago. Now he is a more area player. He will make brilliant moves in and around the area to score goals, obviously. Manchester City have been an exceptional team in the last four seasons and Chelsea just won the Champions League. That’s not counting Liverpool,” analyzed Neville.

In his first spell at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games. The Portuguese helped the club to win 10 titles, including the Champions League in the 2007/2008 season.