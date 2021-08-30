Manifesto calling for pacification in Brazil originated in Febraban – Politics

the manifest of Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), which asks for pacification between the three Powers, originated in the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and had already gathered up to this Sunday, 29, more than 200 signatures. Careful not to assume an anti-government character, the document aims to clearly demonstrate the discomfort in the productive and financial sectors with the institutional crisis fomented by the president Jair Bolsonaro. The signatories are various associations, businessmen, economists and other names from civil society.

THE Brazilian Agribusiness Association (Abag) is among the entities that sign the text, whose publication is scheduled for this Tuesday. The document makes a joint appeal to the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary, asking that “each one act responsibly within the limits of its competence, obeying the precepts established in our Magna Carta”.

To avoid squeamishness, Bolsonaro is not mentioned in the manifesto. One of the reasons for the Bank of Brazil and the Federal Savings Bank having communicated to the government that they intend to leave Febraban would have been the fact that the entity of the financial institutions was the origin of the document.

The version of the text that came out of Febraban was a little more emphatic in criticism, but also did not mention the name of the President of the Republic. He spoke of “great concern regarding the escalation of tensions between public authorities, which puts at risk one of the prerequisites for the functionality of democracy: harmony between the Powers”.

Public banks, Caixa and BB saw in the document a political position of the sector entity and communicated the fact to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

Among the signatories of the manifest are also the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (Fecomercio-SP), the Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Industry (Abimaq), the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), among others. Among the businessmen who signed the document are names already recurring in previous manifestos with scathing criticisms of the Bolsonaro government and the conduct or statements of the president, such as Luiza Trajano, of Magazine Luiza, and William Leal, gives Natura.

‘Negotiations’. “We analyzed the manifesto and accepted to participate by requesting the maintenance of democracy and harmony between the Powers”, said the president of Abag, Marcello Brito. According to him, the invitation for the entity to sign the manifest was made by Brazilian Tree Industry (Ibá). “We know that every democracy has tougher and softer moments, but democracy is the best system we have, allowing for adjustments and negotiations. We need harmony between the Powers, freedom to work and legal security in the country”, said Brito.

O state found that the export agribusiness sector is preparing to launch its own document this week in defense of democracy. Demonstrations in this regard are being produced on the eve of the September 7th, which will have acts called by Bolsonaro and his supporters.

The manifesto adopted by Fiesp has about three paragraphs and was sent to the associations by the president of the entity, Paulo Skaf – which was notable for its support to Bolsonaro and was even considered in the Pocketnaristas circles as an option for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

Interested in not breaking the bridge with the federal government and Bolsonaro, Skaf started to mediate the “calibration” of the text so that it would not acquire a character totally hostile to the Planalto Palace and that it converged in a request for “harmony in the Praça dos Três Poderes ”. At the same time, the president of Fiesp sought to address the dissatisfaction in the productive sector in the document.

For businessmen heard by the report, the manifesto can serve, however, for Skaf to dissociate his image from that of Bolsonaro. In the political sphere, the president of Fiesp (he leaves office at the end of the year) approached the former governors of São Paulo in recent months Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) and marcio france (PSB).

The articulation calls for Alckmin to join the PSD, party of the former mayor of São Paulo. Gilberto Kassab, to run for another term and Skaf – currently in the MDB, but who may leave the caption – would be the coalition’s candidate for the Senate. A final version of the Fiesp manifesto is not expected to be completed until today.

The text circulated among business associations said that harmony “must be the rule” between the Three Powers and that it is “primary” that all those occupying relevant positions in the Republic follow what the Constitution imposes. In the document, civil society organizations say that they “see with great concern the escalation of tensions and hostilities between public authorities.” They affirm that the moment demands approximation and cooperation between the Legislative, Judiciary and Executive branches and that each one acts with “responsibility within the limits of its competence”.

O state spoke with some representatives of associations who confirmed that a climate of peace in the country would help business. Part does not complain about the current moment, after all the industry has been able to deliver good results in recent months. For the president of an entity, “it’s not better because of the lack of raw material”.

In a statement, Febraban stated that “it does not comment on positions attributed to its members”. “On the manifesto articulated by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) and addressed to various entities, the matter was submitted to the governance of Febraban, as usual.” Sought, Fiesp officially informed that it would not comment on the matter. Ministry of Economy and Planalto also did not manifest. / FERNANDA GUIMARÃES, PEDRO VENCESLAU, ISADORA DUARTE and ANDRÉ JANKAVSKI