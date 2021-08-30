Maria Lina remembers 3 months of the birth of her son with Whindersson

Maria Lina Deggan, 22, used social media this evening to remember the three months since the birth of João Miguel – her first child with humorist Whindersson Nunes who died at the end of May after being born prematurely.

Through a story on Instagram, the influencer posted a photo of the tattoo of the child’s feet on her arm and declared that ‘the child will always be the best part of her’.

Maria Lina remembers her son’s birth Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“Three months of the best day of my life… I love you more than life, Mommy’s Joao! You will be my best part FOREVER”, she wrote.

Last Monday (23), Maria Lina spoke with her followers and declared that she does want to go back to being a mother. She said that the experience of pregnancy was one of the most special of her life.

“Absolutely! João would love to have other siblings. Motherhood is a true passion of my life. Gestar was by far the best experience I’ve ever had in this life,” he declared.

Loss of child and separation

João Miguel, son of Maria and Whindersson, died on May 29th after a premature birth. “João Miguel was born prematurely at 22 weeks and 2 days. Sometimes things are not as we imagine, but everything has a reason and a purpose”, she wrote at the time.

Two months after the loss of the child, Maria communicated on social media the end of her relationship with the youtuber.

“It was a pleasure to share my life with you so far. We made a beautiful story!! We love and respect each other every day we were together. Me and Whindersson are no longer together, but we respect each other a lot and we will be forever connected by the fruit of our love. We hope that you respect our decision, and above all, do not look for someone to blame,” said Maria Lina in the photo caption.