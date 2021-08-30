Marina Ruy Barbosa: Actress is detonated on the web after new controversy and defends herself from a post with ‘red-headed representation’ | TV and Famous

The actress Marina Ruy Barbosa returned to causing controversy on the web last Sunday (29). After being criticized for throwing a birthday party for 50 guests in the middle of the pandemic, the 26-year-old influencer shared a video on Instagram in which two red-headed children look – delighted – at a photo of her.

In the caption, the author of the post wrote the following: “Then they say that representation is not important”. Global just replaced the publication with the phrase, but many internet users got angry and attacked the redhead on social networks. On Twitter, for example, the name of the beauty ended up in Trending Topics (most talked about topics of the moment).

“Marina Ruy Barbosa is the Martin Luther King of the red people”, joked a user of the social network. “After Marina Ruy Barbosa found out that fat people exist, now she sends this one with redhead representation”, commented another.

Actress defends herself from controversy

Also on Twitter, Marina defended herself from virtual attacks. The businesswoman even took the opportunity to mock critics and changed her name to ‘Marina Ruyva Barbosa’ on the web. “Really that you are problematizing the stories that I just reposted with child fans? Guys, for love right. So many more important things for you to worry about,” she countered.

See the repercussion below:

Marina Ruy Barbosa is extremely important for the representation of bad actors — Bill (@GuiIsSad)

