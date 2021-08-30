Marina Ruy Barbosa is blasted for talking about ‘red-haired representation’ and rebuttal · TV News

Marina Ruy Barbosa was detonated on social media after sharing a post this Sunday (29). The Empire actress released a video of a page called “Redhead Family”, which showed a red-haired girl delighting in a poster of the actress. “And they say representativeness doesn’t matter,” the caption read.

Fans criticized the publication made in the actress’ Stories tool. “Really that Marina Ruy Barbosa did this?! My God. Shame of others”, wrote internet user Daya. “Marina Ruy Barbosa is the personification of white people problems”, commented a user identified as Pedro.

On Twitter, Marina rejected the criticisms and said that she only shared the image and that she didn’t write the caption. “Really that you are problematizing stories that I just reposted with child fans? Guys, for love, right. So many more important things for you to worry about,” he said. “I hadn’t even responded by the phrase, right. And yes by the cute kids hugging the poster.”

Check out Marina’s responses and one of the criticisms made to the post below:

Are you really problematizing a story that I just reposted with child fans? 🤨 Guys, for love right. So many more important things for you to worry about. — Marina Ruy Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) August 29, 2021

I don’t know, I hadn’t even responded by the sentence, right. And yes by the cute kids hugging the poster. https://t.co/gvlIBvZNBA — Marina Ruy Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) August 29, 2021