Marisa Tomei, MCU’s Aunt May, celebrated the launch and success of the trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home with a message for fans on his Instagram. In the video, which can be seen below, the actress sends a special thank you to her character’s fans:

“Hi friends! Thanks for all the love for Spider, for the trailer, for May, thanks for the May fans! And I’m excited for you to see the movie, just a few more months… Let’s tease you a little more.”

The first trailer of Spider-Man: No Return Home, released last Monday, broke the record for Avengers: Endgame as the most watched preview in the first 24 hours on YouTube. the trailer it garnered more than 355 million views on the first day, against 289 million for Marvel’s biggest film to date.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former franchise stars: from Jfriend foxx, from The Spectacular Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; The Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man feature is set for December 16th.

