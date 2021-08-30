Marquinhos says he doesn’t talk to Mbappé about going to Real Madrid and sends a message to the star

Sunday afternoon (29) was important for the PSG. That’s because, at the Auguste-Delaune II stadium, the team visited the Reims by the fourth round of Call 1, in a duel that marked the debut of Lionel Messi. With two goals from Mbappé, the team won 2-0 and isolated themselves in the lead.

In recent days, the European press has pointed to the growing desire for Real Madrid in relying on the French ace, having offers refused by the team from the French capital, including. His presence in the match against Reims was questioned, but he has until Tuesday (31) to sign with the meringues.

After the match, in an interview with Amazon, the defender and captain Marquinhos spoke about how the last days have been with the rumors involving the 7 shirt, revealing that he doesn’t talk to him about the matter.

“How do we know (what will happen)? We don’t even try to ask him. He has his goals. We, if we think about us, really want him to stay. He showed today how important he is to us, he always has been “, he said.

“With his personality, the quality he has, it is certain that if he stays he will help us a lot this season. We let people talk, we allowed him to answer that question as best he could. We want him to stay,” he added.

In addition, the defender praised his teammate’s performance. “We like to play with the strongest. Kylian showed tonight that he is a great striker, we won 2-0 and he scored twice. It’s not today that we discovered Kylian, he’s been scoring goals for many years,” he said.

“Sometimes you really wait until he loses a game to run into him, but that’s because he’s such a phenomenon and everyone always expects a lot from him. But we know him. We know what he can give us and we are very happy with him,” he concluded.