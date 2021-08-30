Marvel stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have new movie together

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have been Marvel stars with many reunions in Captain America and The Avengers movies. Now, the actors are back to work together in Ghosted, Apple’s film.

The new feature is directed by Dexter Fletcher, by Rocketman. Behind the scenes, another Marvel duo works: Deadpool’s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick write the script.

The Captain America actor and the Black Widow actress may end up having a romance in the film. Details were not revealed, but the information is that the film is a romantic and adventurous journey, as in All for an Emerald, from 1984.

Marvel Stars Gathering

Avengers actors stand as the film’s protagonists. There are still no release details or even production schedule.

Joining the names of Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson is part of Apple’s plan to grow even more with the film and TV division. Previously, the Captain America star was on the Apple TV+ series In Defense of Jacob.

The company is also producing Emancipation, with Will Smith, and was in the production of Martin Scorsese’s period film Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ghosted, with Marvel stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, is still unpredictable at Apple.