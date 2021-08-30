Marvel’s Unknown short is important to Shang-Chi and is on Disney+

In preparation for the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney+ added Short Marvel: All Hail the King to its library. The short is virtually unknown by most of the audience, but is considered important for the upcoming blockbuster.

Written and directed by Iron Man 3 co-writer Drew Pearce, the short follows Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) after the events of the 2013 film, where he is locked up in Seagate Prison and treated like a celebrity.

He is interviewed by documentary filmmaker Jackson Norriss (Scoot McNairy) who, at the climax of the short, reveals that he is an agent of the terrorist group Ten Rings and is there to get Slattery out of prison so the real Mandarin can punish the actor for using his name .

Recently, Ben Kingsley made a red carpet debut appearance for Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, where he revealed that he will return in Marvel’s newest film.

The actor said, “I’m in this movie and I’m still a member of the Marvel family because everyone’s reception in Iron Man 3 was very surprising and generous.”

“I’m so happy to be here!”

Presumably, Slattery’s appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will close the loop on the character’s controversial relationship with the Mandarin name. Played by Tony Leung in the film, the real Mandarin is a man named Wenwu, who is also Shang-Chi’s father and the leader of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an upcoming superhero movie based on the character Shang-Chi from Marvel Comics. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is part of the MCU.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Callaham and stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.

In the film, Shang-Chi is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3rd.

