Maurílio takes possession of José Alfredo’s room

In the next chapters of Empire, Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will continue his plan of revenge. He will move into the house of Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) even before the wedding, and will take over the room that was from José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero), leaving the whole family surprised.

Maria Marta is surprised when Maurílio tells her he’s going to live with her. “Do you want to move into my house?!”, question. “This house is no longer yours or your children’s. (…) It is likely that justice will make everything in Império’s name unavailable due to the company’s debts, and this apartment”, he counters triumphantly.

The matriarch of the Mendonça and Albuquerque still tries to outwit the villain, saying that she has her jewels, but he doesn’t give up. “You don’t have a damn thing but your pride! For you there is only one way out: it’s me!”, warns Maurilio. Defeated, Maria Marta agrees.

“Soon I’ll be the owner of the house and the new head of the family, I want the best room, by the way, with sober decoration”, reveals Maurílio, leaving to settle in José Alfredo’s room. Marta’s children antagonize the new “guest”, but he doesn’t even shake.

Império is a novel written by Aguinaldo Silva, with the collaboration of Márcia Prates, Nelson Nadotti, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Maurício Gyboski, Renata Dias Gomes, Zé Dassilva, Megg Santos and Brunno Pires, under the general direction of Pedro Vasconcelos and André Felipe Binder, and core direction by Rogério Gomes. She is the winner of the 2015 International Emmy for Best Novel.

