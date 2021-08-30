Mbappé asks PSG to accept Real Madrid’s offer and put an end to the soap opera

The soap opera Kylian Mbappé it enters the final chapters once and for all on account of the last hours before the transfer market closes.

Now, according to the diary AT, from Spain, it was the attacker’s turn to put his hands dirty and ask the direction of the Paris Saint-Germain that accepts the proposal of the Real Madrid by him.

After turning down no fewer than six offers to renew the French team’s contract, Mbappé makes it clear between the lines that he wants to be sold to the merengue team.

Right now, as much as Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo play a ‘tough game’ for a striker’s departure, who will in fact determine Mbappé’s future is Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar.

The diary AT informs that Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, has been negotiating directly with Al-Thani. However, the relationship between the two clubs is strained over the Superliga, as Paris Saint-Germain were one of the first clubs to leave the organization for the new tournament.

The Spanish press reports that the last offer made by Real Madrid was for 170 million euros, around R$ 1 billion, which was not even answered by the direction of Paris Saint-Germain. The French are awaiting an offer of at least 200 million euros, around R$ 1.2 billion.