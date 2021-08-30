Mbappé refuses yet another PSG renewal proposal, says portal

Kylian Mbappé’s future remains undefined. After scoring the two goals in the 2-0 victory over Reims, away from home, in the French Championship, the striker will have a decisive week to know where he will play, whether for Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid. The European transfer window closes on Wednesday (1).

According to information from the ‘Cuatro’ portal, however, Mbappé took another important step towards Spain, as he refused another renewal proposal made by PSG in recent days. He is still awaiting the release of the French team to close with Real once and for all.

Despite the attacker’s willingness to leave the Parque dos Príncipes is clear, PSG has not yet accepted Madrid’s latest offers. Recently, a proposal for 170 million euros (just over R$1 billion) in addition to a 10 million euros (about R$61 million) bonus was turned down, but Real should not stop there.

Although the official agreement has not yet taken place between the two clubs, the Spanish daily ‘AS’ reported that the merengue club is already preparing a big party for the presentation of the Frenchman and decided that he will wear shirt 5, which was formerly owned by Zinédine Zidane.

Real Madrid plans to increase offer

After having their last offer rejected by Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are still firm on the idea of ​​closing with Mbappé. Thus, according to ‘Sky Sports’, Madrid’s proposal should rise to 200 million euros (R$ 1.22 billion, at current prices), which would still leave him as the second most expensive player in football history, behind only from Neymar.