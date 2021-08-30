Meet the former Afghan minister turned delivery boy in Germany | World

In Afghanistan, Sayed Sadaat, 50, was a government minister. Now, in the eastern German city of Leipzig, he makes a living on a bicycle, delivering food to his home.

The journey is six hours, Monday to Friday, from noon to 10 pm on weekends. Sayed wears an orange uniform, characteristic of his company, and the backpack where he carries his customers’ orders.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of. It’s a job like any other. If there’s a job, it’s because there’s a certain demand and someone must take care of meeting it,” he says.

Sayed Sadaat in a cafe, during an interview on August 29, 2021 — Photo: Jens Schlueter / AFP

Thousands of Afghans left their country recently, after the Taliban’s resumption, on flights by the coalition forces that occupied the country for 20 years. More of them are expected to arrive on their own in even larger contingents in the coming months and years.

For years, Afghans have been the second-largest group of migrants in Germany, behind Syrians. There are about 210 thousand asylum requests registered since 2015.

Sayed Sadaat arrived months before the collapse of the Kabul government. He was the Minister of Communications in his home country between 2016 and 2018. He says he left because he was fed up with corruption within the government and found work as a consultant in the telecommunications sector.

In 2020, security began to deteriorate in the country. “So I decided to leave,” he says.

Although he has Afghan and British nationality, he chose to settle in Germany at the end of 2020, just before Brexit.

In his opinion, the German economy, the largest in Europe, offers him more opportunities in his sector. Without knowing German, however, it is difficult to find work. The Covid-19 pandemic and containment measures did not facilitate learning.

Now he devotes four hours a day to studying the language, before riding his bicycle to make deliveries for the Lieferando company. Sadaat earns 15 euros an hour (about R$92), a modest wage, even though it is well above the minimum wage in Germany (R$58 an hour). He claims to be able to meet your needs.

As a British citizen, Sayed cannot claim refugee status or benefits.

The former minister, who does not want to talk about his family in Afghanistan, says he does not regret his decision.

Delivery service “is for a limited time, until I find another job,” he says.

Smiling, he says the job helped him get in shape, riding about 1,000 miles a month. With the withdrawal of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces in Afghanistan, Sayed thinks he can be useful in Germany.

“I can advise the German government and try to make the Afghan people benefit from it, because I can give them a realistic picture of the terrain.”

For the time being, however, he has no contacts, so the priority is home delivery.