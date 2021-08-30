Messi debuts replacing Neymar, Mbappé resolves, and PSG beats Reims to take the Frenchman’s isolated leadership

Sunday afternoon (29) was important for the PSG. That’s because, at the Auguste-Delaune II stadium, the team visited the Reims by the fourth round of Call 1, in a duel that marked the debut of Lionel Messi. With two goals from Mbappé, the team won 2-0 and isolated themselves in the lead.

The Argentine started the duel on the bench, but the Parisian team maintained its dominance. And, just after 16 minutes, Di Maria hit the cross on Mbappé’s head. Shirt 7 did not hesitate and tested for the back of the net.

On his way back to the second stage, at six minutes, still without Messi, Touré headed the ball and Navas palmed it into the middle of the area. Munetsi won split with Marquinhos and put the ball in the back of the net. The goal, however, was disallowed for offside under review at VAR.

At 18, the answer came in a quick counterattack by Hakimi, free on the right, who crossed to Mbappé, low, on the other side of the area. With the goal open, the French ace just had to push into the net. Then Pochettino called Lionel Messi.

Best moments

Championship status

PSG, with four victories in four games, reaches 12 points and separately assumes the lead of the French. With three points so far, Reims have yet to win and are 15th.

The ace of the game: Mbappé

Author of the first two goals, the shirt 7 was the player who most sought the net for PSG since the beginning, always putting the opposing goal in danger when arriving in the area.

Farewell to Mbappé?

In recent days, the European press has pointed to the growing desire for Real Madrid in relying on the French ace, having offers refused by the team from the French capital, including. His presence in the match against Reims was questioned, but he has until Tuesday (31) to sign with the meringues.

Neymar passing in blank

In addition to Messi’s debut, the match featured the return of Neymar to the fields for PSG. The Brazilian, however, went blank, without great moves and without goals, being substituted for the entry of the Argentine ace.

Defense worrying?

Reims’ disallowed goal turned on a warning signal for coach Mauricio Pochettino. In the first three league games, the team conceded goals, in addition to the French Super Cup against Lille, adding five goals against in the statistics. Is this the superteam’s Achilles’ heel?

Messi’s entry

Cheered by the local fans from the moment he went into the warm-up, Messi took the field 20 minutes into the second half, replacing Neymar, frustrating expectations of seeing the trio with Mbappé right away.

upcoming games

After the FIFA date, the two teams return to the field in two weeks. PSG face Clermont, while Reims duels against Rennes.

Datasheet

Reims 0 x 2 PSG

GOALS: Mbappé (2) (PSG)

REIMS: Rajkovic; Gravillon, Faes and Abdelhamid; Foket, Lopy (van Bergen), Cassamá (Locko), Munetsi and Mbuku (Berisha); Kebbal (Flips) and Touré (Ekitike). Coach: Oscar Garcia

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Kehrer, Marquinhos and Diallo (Kimpembe); Gueye, Wijnaldum (Herrera) and Verrati (Walls); Di Maria (Draxler), Mbappé and Neymar (Messi). Technician: Mauricio Pochettino