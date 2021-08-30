Michel Teló jokes about ‘Shallow’ performance on ‘The Voice Kids’: ‘Lady Gaga is going to repost now’ | The Voice Kids

The day is full of emotions in the The Voice Kids! on stage debut Tira-Teima, four participants from each team perform on stage. Gustavo Bardim, 11 years old, sang “shallow”, in Lady Gaga, of the movie “A Star is Born”, and drew a lot of praise from the technicians.
Michel Teló confessed that he was thrilled with the presentation. “It’s not possible to be so sharp, to be so precise, to have such good taste at such a young age,” he said.
Gustavo Bardim wins praise for singing ‘Shallow’ on stage at ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo
Gustavo, then, told a curiosity that happened during the competition.
“After I appeared at Audições aos Cegas, which was very emotional, I sang the song “Vida Vazia”, by Bruno and Marrone. They watched my performance and shared it on their social networks, I was very happy and honored”
Teló took the opportunity to play:
“Now who will reply is Lady Gaga”
‘The Voice Kids’ technicians ready for the Tira-Teima phase — Photo: Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow
“Bradley Cooper too,” added Gaby Amarantos.