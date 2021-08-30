Military Police Arrested Suspicion of Stealing Merchandise at Contagem Outlet, in Greater Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

A 39-year-old military police officer was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on a outlet, on Avenida Cardeal Eugênio Pacelli, in the Cidade industrial district, in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, this Saturday (28).

According to the police report of the Military Police (PM), he stole a left foot of a number 40 Mizuno sneaker, a pair of Adidas sneakers of the same number, and a Nike sports jersey.

The security guards told the PM that the man was in a suspicious attitude and that they started to monitor him through security cameras and, when they realized that he put an object in his backpack and left the store without paying, he was approached. The police did not prove the origin of the products and the PM was called.

Still with the suspect were found objects that could have been used to remove the seals from the goods, but he denied it and said it was for his own use. The PM was arrested. His patent was not disclosed.

What does the Military Police say

“The Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG) clarifies that it arrested, on the afternoon of this Saturday (28.08), a military police officer suspected of theft. The fact took place in a commercial establishment in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. , the military was out of service.

The institution further clarifies that it regrets what happened and that the corporation’s internal affairs department is following the case and is already adopting all applicable Judicial Military Police measures.

PMMG reaffirms its commitment to the truth and reiterates that it does not agree with any misconduct on the part of its members, regardless of rank or graduation.

Yours sincerely,

PMMG Press Room”