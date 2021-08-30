Month of termination: Jade Picon and João Guilherme announce the end of their 3-year relationship





The month of August has not been very interesting for famous piers. This Sunday (29), the internet was shocked by yet another ending: digital influencers Jade Picon and João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo, announced that they are no longer together. The couple dated for three years.

“Thank you for so much. Like all cycles in our lives, today ends the most special for me. I loved sharing these last 3 years of my life with you, you can know that I’ve changed and learned a lot. I’m grateful and happy to have you close of me, I admire you and I love you”, wrote João Guilherme in an Instagram post.

Jade Picon also spoke on social media and thanked the actor for the time they spent together. “That’s how I want to remember us, my first love, and I feel that for this memory to remain, this is the time for us to follow different paths,” he explained.

The couple’s breakup had great repercussions and the names of Jade and João Guilherme ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter. Before dating the influencer, the actor who became famous for participating in the soap opera Cúmplices de um Resgate, had a relationship with the actress Larissa Manoela as well.