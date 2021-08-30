Morning with Sputnik Brasil: highlights of this Monday, August 30th

Pfizer delivers 5.3 million doses of vaccine to Brazil; study shows transmission of antibodies against COVID-19 through breast milk

On Sunday (29), Pfizer completed the delivery of 5.3 million doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine and thus reached 53 million doses delivered to the federal government. Five batches of the shipment arrived on two flights at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP). The pharmacist still needs to send another 47 million doses of the immunizing agent, of the 100 million doses agreed for the contract signed with Saúde in March. According to the plan, deliveries will be completed by the end of September. Also, a study conducted by the University of São Paulo (USP) found that antibodies against coronavirus can pass to newborns through breast milk. The research revealed the presence of antibodies in the milk of lactating mothers immunized with the CoronaVac vaccine, from the Butantan Institute. “What the study shows is that this vaccine is also incorporated into the maternal repertoire and the mother passes this antibody to the baby several times a day”, explains the research results by Professor Magda Carneiro Sampaio, vice president of the Institute’s Board of Directors of the Child of the HC. However, Brazil confirmed over 278 deaths and 11,855 cases of COVID-19, totaling 579,330 deaths and 20,738,655 diagnoses of the disease, informed the consortium between state health departments and press vehicles.

© AP Photo / Bruna Prado Woman receives dose of Pfizer vaccine, São João de Meriti, August 11, 2021

President of Fundação Palmares is accused of ideological persecution

O Public Ministry of Labor denounced the president of the Palmares Cultural Foundation, Sérgio Camargo, for discrimination, moral harassment and ideological persecution, in an action filed on Friday (27). Reports from 16 civil servants and former employees reveal humiliation and psychological terror at Fundação Palmares. Yesterday (29). The G1 portal cites several statements by the president of the Palmares Foundation, including: “Mandatory zero machine for black women”; “Left niggers are dumb”; “Slavery was terrible, but beneficial to the descendants.” Sérgio Camargo took office by appointment of President Jair Bolsonaro and is defined as a “right-wing black, anti-victimist, enemy of political correctness and freedom”, as quoted by the UOL portal.

© Folhapress / Pedro Ladeira Sérgio Camargo, president of Fundação Palmares

Situation in Afghanistan: airport in Kabul attacked with rockets

At least five rockets were launched on Monday (30) against Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital, an official told ABC News. The US military used the C-RAM anti-missile system, but, according to the broadcaster, it is still unclear whether all the rockets were intercepted. So far, there is no information on victims among the US military. The incident came after US forces carried out an air strike against a vehicle in Kabul on Sunday (29). US Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban confirmed that the drone attack was intended to eliminate the threat of the Islamic State-Khorasan (EI-K) (a terrorist organization banned in Russia and several other countries) to the airport. The American media reported the death of nine people, all members of the same family, including six children, in this air raid. Nonetheless, the evacuation of the country continues: almost all employees of the American embassy in Afghanistan have already left the country on Sunday (29). One of the diplomatic steps was the agreement between the United States and 97 other countries and the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia and several other countries), whereby these countries promise to receive refugees from the country after the departure of American troops. The Taliban, for their part, have promised that foreigners and Afghans who have travel authorizations or visas will be able to leave the country. China, Russia and Brazil did not sign the document.

© REUTERS / STRINGER Afghans take photos of the vehicle from which the rockets were launched, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug 30, 2021

North Korea restarts nuclear reactor to manufacture atomic weapons, reports IAEA

North Korea reportedly restarted operating a nuclear reactor that supposedly produces plutonium for the manufacture of atomic weapons, the UN organization declared in its annual report, published on Friday (27) and quoted by Reuters. Signals of operation in the reactor of the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, considered capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, were registered for the first time since 2018, according to the report of the International Atomic Energy Organization (OIEA). The organization has not had access to North Korea since 2009 when Pyongyang expelled its inspectors. Now the IOEA monitors the country from afar, largely through satellite imagery. Images recorded by satellites show a discharge of water, supporting the conclusion that the reactor is working again, said Jenny Town, director of the US-based 38º North project, which monitors North Korea. “There is no way of knowing why the reactor was not operating previously, although work has been ongoing on the water reservoir over the past year to ensure sufficient water for the cooling systems,” he said. In the report, the agency said that apparent work over five months, from mid-February to early July, suggests that a full batch of spent fuel was handled, in contrast to the shorter time required for waste treatment or maintenance.

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon People watch TV showing a satellite image of Yongbyon Nuclear Center, Seoul, South Korea, August 30, 2021

Hurricane Ida devastates the United States

President Joe Biden approved a declaration of disaster for the state of Louisiana, hit by the powerful hurricane on Sunday (29). “Today [29], President Joseph R. Biden Jr. declared the existence of a major disaster in the state of Louisiana and ordered federal aid to complement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ida as of August 26, 2021 “, reported the White House on Sunday (29). Previously, it was registered the first mortal victim by falling tree, according to official personalities. According to the National Hurricane Center, the Ida went from hurricane to category 2 storm on Sunday, but it still poses danger. More than a million homes in the state were without power. In addition, in Mississippi, more than 40,000 people were left without electricity, while the Mississippi River in New Orleans partially reversed its flow, according to the US Geological Survey. New Orleans emergency authorities also announced that the city, of about 384,000 people, had been left without power due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida. Biden approved state of emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi on Friday (27th) and Saturday (28th), respectively.

© REUTERS / Michael DeMocker / USA TODAY Network Waves crash against New Channel Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain in the wake of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, USA, 29 August 2021

Roscosmos agrees with proposal to create a new Russian orbital station

THE Roscosmos State Space Activities Corporation agreed with a proposal by the company RSC Energia to create a new national orbital station, said on Monday (30) the representative of Roscosmos, Vladimir Ustimenko. Russia plans to withdraw from the International Space Station project starting in 2025 and intends to build its own station. The new manned orbital facility will be created in two phases and its construction can be completed as early as 2035. “We are absolutely in agreement that it is necessary to start building a Russian orbital service station,” said Ustimenko. Recently, Roscosmos held a session of its Scientific and Technical Council, during which project materials were presented, he added. “The report on the need to start work on the new station has been sent to the government. Its first module is supposed to be a science and energy module,” he added.